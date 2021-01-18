Advertisement

Honor V40 launch postponed to January 22, official renders surface

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 18, 2021 11:02 am

Honor V40 5G is said to feature 66W fast charging support and 45W fast wireless charging technology. It will feature a 6.72-inch OLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1236 x 2676 pixels resolution, 1.07 billion colours, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate.
Honor earlier confirmed to announce its flagship V40 5G on January 18 in China, but now the company has postponed the launch and the phone will be introduced on January 22 instead.

 

The new announcement was made by the company on Weibo. It said that the phone will go on sale on the same day on January 22 at noon local time.

Meanwhile, the official renders of the Honor V40 have also surfaced online at a Chinese retailer site. As per them, the phone will come with a curved screen with a pill-shaped hole at the upper-left corner for the dual camera. There will be a rectangular camera on the rear.

Honor V40

As per an official poster which surfaced recently, Honor V40 5G will be equipped with a quad-camera setup. It will be featuring a 50-megapixel camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel laser focus sensor, and 2-megapixel macro sensor. The poster also confirms that the Honor V40’s display produces 1.07 billion colours. 

 

 

Honor V40 Rumoured Specs

 

Honor V40 5G is said to feature 66W fast charging support and 45W fast wireless charging technology. It will feature a 6.72-inch OLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1236 x 2676 pixels resolution, 1.07 billion colours, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The phone will house an in-display fingerprint scanner.

 

For the camera, the Honor V40 will sport a quad-camera setup with the 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 lens or a 64-megapixel camera. Other sensors will include an 8-megapixel superwide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It will have a front camera of 32-megapixel.

 

Honor V40 5G will run Android 10 OS with Magic UI 4.0 on top. Honor V40 measures 163.32 x 74.08 x 7.85mm and weighs around 184 grams. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset coupled with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

