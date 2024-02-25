Honor Unveils Magic 6 Series and Magic V2 Lineup at MWC 2024

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event in Barcelona, Honor showcased its latest offerings: the Magic 6 series and the Magic V2 lineup, both of which have already been launched in China.

Honor Magic 6 Series: Specifications and Availability

The Honor Magic 6 series is running on MagicOS 8.0, which is based on Android 14. They are equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The series includes the Magic 6 and the Magic 6 Pro, featuring an LTPO OLED display and triple rear cameras. They are IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

The Magic 6 Pro, priced at EUR 1,299, offers a triple rear camera setup with a 180-megapixel telephoto camera and 100x Digital Zoom capabilities. Meanwhile, the Magic 6 features a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera. Both models support 5G connectivity and come with advanced Sensors and security features.

Honor Magic V2 Lineup: Features and Pricing

The Honor Magic V2 lineup introduces foldable smartphones with innovative design. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13. The Magic V2 and the special edition Magic V2 RSR feature OLED cover displays and inner OLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Magic V2 RSR, priced at EUR 2,699, stands out with its distinctive design and Porsche Agate Grey shade. Both models have a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel telephoto unit. It has a 5,000mAh battery and support for 66W wired charging.

Price and Availability

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is available for pre-orders starting February 25, with sales commencing on March 1. On the other hand, the Magic V2 RSR can be reserved from February 25 and will be available for purchase in Europe from March 18. The Magic 6 series prices start at EUR 1,299, while the Magic V2 lineup begins at EUR 2,699. As far as the India launch is concerned, no update has been shared.