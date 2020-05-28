Advertisement

Honor Play 4, Play 4 Pro confirmed to launch on June 3

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 28, 2020 4:42 pm

Honor is all set to launch its latest range of smartphones under its Play series in China. The company has confirmed that it will be launching Honor Play 4 and Honor Play 4 Pro smartphones during the launch event. 

 

Both the phones will be launched in China on June 3. The company has posted a teaser of the upcoming smartphone, which reveals that it will be gaming-centric and it will also support 5G connectivity. Meanwhile, Honor Play 4 has been certified by the Chinese regulatory website, TENAA, revealing some information. 

 

The listing reveals that the smartphone will come with model number TNNH-AN00 and it will be loaded with a punch-hole design at the front and quad-camera setup at the back panel. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. 

 

As per the listing, the Honor Play 4 will be backed by a 6.81-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor. It will feature 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage. 

 

The phone will come with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel shooter. The phone comes with a 4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. The phone measures 170 x 78.5 x 8.9mm and weighs 213 grams.

 

