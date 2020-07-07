Advertisement

Honor MagicWatch 2 new update brings 85 new workout modes and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 07, 2020 4:03 pm

Latest News

The update brings a host of interesting features along with new workout modes and more.

Honor has started rolling out a new firmware update to its popular Honor MagicWatch 2 smartwatch. The update brings a host of interesting features along with new workout modes and more. 

 

Honor MagicWatch 2 firmware update

 

The update is available on both 42mm (4.2 cm) and 46mm (4.6 cm) variants. The major highlight of the update is that it brings 85 customised workout modes that covers six different sports. The list includes extreme, leisure, fitness, aquatics, ball games and winter sports and other fitness activities ranging from street dance to parkour, rock climbing to yoga, and ballet to boxing, breathing exercises, etc. covering a total of 100 activities now. 

 

The smartwatch will record key data such as duration, calories burnt, heart rate, etc. and provide users with scientific exercise planning and generate an infographic with the data to share on social media with just one click. Furthermore, the update also brings the ability to track up to 194 types of data for the users.

 

The types of data includes trail (distance), average speed, maximum speed, duration, calories burnt, heart rate, stride frequency, cumulative elevation, maximum oxygen uptake, etc. in case of running, hiking and triathlon; and stroke recognition, stroke frequency, stroke count, SWOLF, average swimming pace, swimming laps, etc. in case of swimming. Similarly, training performance (aerobic/anaerobic) and other related data in case of elliptical machines and rowing.

 

Honor MagicWatch 2 specifications 

 

The Honor MagicWatch 2 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the Agate Black 42mm and Rs 14,999 for Sakura Gold 42mm version. The 46mm Charcoal Black version is priced at Rs 12,999 and the 46mm Flax Brown colours version costs Rs 14,999.

 

The 42mm version features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels and the 46mm version features a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. Both the versions are powered by the Kirin A1 chip. It comes with 455mAh battery  with up to 14 days of battery life.

 

Honor MagicWatch 2 announced with Kirin A1 chip in 42mm and 46mm variants

Honor MagicWatch 2 update brings SpO2 and female cycle tracking features in India

Honor slashes price of MediaPad T3 10, Pad 5, MagicWatch 2, Honor Band 5 and more

Latest News from Honor

Tags: Honor

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 receives a price cut

Xiaomi Mi Band 4C with heart-rate sensor announced

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 support page goes live, to launch in India soon

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook

Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook
Do we require alternatives of TikTok?

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?
JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows

JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows
Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo

Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo
Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them

Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them
Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro

Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies