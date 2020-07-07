Honor MagicWatch 2 new update brings 85 new workout modes and more

The update brings a host of interesting features along with new workout modes and more.

Honor has started rolling out a new firmware update to its popular Honor MagicWatch 2 smartwatch. The update brings a host of interesting features along with new workout modes and more.

Honor MagicWatch 2 firmware update

The update is available on both 42mm (4.2 cm) and 46mm (4.6 cm) variants. The major highlight of the update is that it brings 85 customised workout modes that covers six different sports. The list includes extreme, leisure, fitness, aquatics, ball games and winter sports and other fitness activities ranging from street dance to parkour, rock climbing to yoga, and ballet to boxing, breathing exercises, etc. covering a total of 100 activities now.

The smartwatch will record key data such as duration, calories burnt, heart rate, etc. and provide users with scientific exercise planning and generate an infographic with the data to share on social media with just one click. Furthermore, the update also brings the ability to track up to 194 types of data for the users.

The types of data includes trail (distance), average speed, maximum speed, duration, calories burnt, heart rate, stride frequency, cumulative elevation, maximum oxygen uptake, etc. in case of running, hiking and triathlon; and stroke recognition, stroke frequency, stroke count, SWOLF, average swimming pace, swimming laps, etc. in case of swimming. Similarly, training performance (aerobic/anaerobic) and other related data in case of elliptical machines and rowing.

Honor MagicWatch 2 specifications

The Honor MagicWatch 2 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the Agate Black 42mm and Rs 14,999 for Sakura Gold 42mm version. The 46mm Charcoal Black version is priced at Rs 12,999 and the 46mm Flax Brown colours version costs Rs 14,999.

The 42mm version features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels and the 46mm version features a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. Both the versions are powered by the Kirin A1 chip. It comes with 455mAh battery with up to 14 days of battery life.