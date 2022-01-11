Honor Magic V launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Honor has launched a new smartphone and its first ever foldable after it separated from Huawei. The device is called Honor Magic V and aims to compete with the big players such as the Galaxy Fold 3. Moreover, the device happens to be the world’s slimmest foldable smartphone with just 6.7mm of thickness when the device is unfolded.

The Honor Magic V is available in two variants including 12GB +256GB and 12GB + 512GB priced at CNY 9999 (Rs 1,16,000) and CNY 10,999 (approx Rs 1,27,600). Further, it is available in three colours namely orange, silver and black.

Honor Magic V Specifications

The Magic V sports a 7.9-inch OLED main display with 2272 x 1984 pixels resolution. In addition, there is a 381ppi pixel density, HDR 10+, and 90Hz refresh rate. The display on the outside is a 6.45-inch FHD+ OLED panel. It has 2560 x 1080 pixels resolution, 431ppi pixel density, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone packs a 4750mAh battery cell with support for 66W fast charging. Reverse wireless charging support is present as well. In addition, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip powers the smartphone along with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Read More: Huawei P50 Pocket announced with foldable display, Snapdragon 888 SoC

For optics, you get a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 50MP primary wide-angle sensor with f/1.9 aperture, 50MP spectrally enhanced sensor with f/2.0 aperture, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. You get a 42MP f/2.4 sensor on the front for selfies.

Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It runs on MagicUI 6 based on Android 12. Moreover, there’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and you also get IMAX certified stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience.