Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G Launched in India: Should You Consider it Over OnePlus 12 5G?

HTech India has announced the launch of the new Magic 6 Pro 5G flagship smartphone in India. The new Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G comes with a 180MP telephoto sensor on the back among other sensors. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor and gets 512GB of storage. How does the Honor Magic 6 Pro compete with the existing top-end flagship from OnePlus, the OnePlus 12, which offers a similar set of specs but at a cheaper price point? Let’s have a look.

Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G: India Price, Availability

The Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G gets a price tag of Rs 89,999 for the sole 12GB + 512GB model. It will be available for purchase via Amazon India, Explore Honor website, and mainline retail stores near you starting August 15, 12PM IST. It can be availed in Epi Green and Black colours.

Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G: Specifications

Honor Magic 6 Pro sports a 6.8-inch curved OLED HDR LTPO display with 1.5K resolution (1280 x 2800 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 5000 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, 4320Hz PWM dimming, and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Honor Magic 6 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel f/1.4 – f/2.0 primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor and a 180-megapixel f/2.6 periscope telephoto sensor with OIS. The front camera is equipped with an 50-megapixel f/2.0 sensor that also has 3D depth sensor along with it.

It boots on Magic OS 8.0 based on Android 14. The handset is backed by a 5600mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging. Connectivity options of the device include support for 5G, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The device is IP68 rated and gets stereo speakers.

HTech states that currently, only Airtel and Vi networks support 5G on the Magic 6 Pro 5G. The company is “actively working” with Jio to enable support for Jio 5G on the device.

Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G Vs OnePlus 12 5G

The OnePlus 12 5G sells for a starting price of Rs 64,999 and goes up till Rs 69,999 for the top-end 16GB + 512GB model. At that price, it costs about Rs 25,000 less for the base model and Rs 20,000 less for the top-end model in comparison to Magic 6 Pro 5G. To make it a sweeter deal, Amazon is offering a Rs 7,000 bank discount with ICICI bank cards which brings down the starting price of the OnePlus 12 5G to Rs 53,999, and we think you should consider that over the Honor handset.

We made our decision on the basis of specs and what else the device is offering for its price, which in some cases is better than Magic 6 Pro, such as the display. The display of the OnePlus 12 is sharper than that of Magic 6 Pro 5G, with a QHD+ resolution compared to the 1.5K resolution of Honor’s device.

Both of them pack the same chipset, but the OnePlus 12 offers you more RAM for lesser price paired with the same amount of storage as Honor Magic 6 Pro. As for battery, the OnePlus 12 has a slightly smaller 5400mAh cell compared to 5600mAh in Magic 6 Pro. However, it makes up for it with faster 100W wired charging (over 80W in Honor’s handset). OnePlus also offers the charger in the box which is another plus point over Honor. Wireless charging speed of OnePlus 12 is slightly slower at 50W, but still enough to charge it quick.

In terms of cameras, that’s one department where Honor does better, at least on paper. That is because it gets a better periscope telephoto lens on the back and a better selfie sensor too, that’s paired with a 3D depth camera for enhanced facial unlocking. Both the devices are IP68 rated as well, and get stereo speakers too.

By now, you’d have understood that the OnePlus 12 is not only the phone that offers you more value for its price, but is also the more economical one. While Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G may have a better camera system, we don’t think its enough to justify the steep price tag when flagships like the OnePlus 12 5G exist.