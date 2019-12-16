  • 23:18 Dec 18, 2019

Advertisement

Honor AM115 half in-ear earphones launched in India for Rs 399

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 16, 2019 4:57 pm

Latest News

The Honor AM115 in-ear style is made of plastic and combines the merit of both in-ear and traditional earphones.
Advertisement

Huawei's Honor brand has launched its new half-wired in-ear earphones -  Honor AM115 in India. The new earphones are priced Rs 399 and are available for sale on Amazon India in a single white colour variant.

The diamond-cut sheen and metallic finish on the earphones gives them a premium look. Moreover, the company has also introduced an anti-oxidation coating over the earphone leading to an increased lifespan.

The Honor AM115 in-ear style is made of plastic and combines the merit of both in-ear and traditional earphones, and these also have a comfortable fit. Ear canal shape analysis helps to deliver an optimal shape for the ear buds, making for a snug, comfortable fit. It has multiple vent holes for a high- fidelity music and call experience.

The AM115 also features a microphone, three-button control that allows you to control your music and handle phone calls without touching your phone.  The AM115 has been subject to 69 stringent testings, including drop tests, tension tests, button-pressing tests, and temperature tests.  The product is durable and meets European CE safety standards.

 Honor says that the AM115 earphones are comfier and more adaptable than other in-ear headphones thanks to their unique ergonomic design. Furthermore, the earphones also come bundled with strong bass and frequency, clear & resonant mid-range sounds which renders textured timber to vocals and high-frequency response and balanced sound ecosystem.


The HONOR AM115 comes packed in a sleek portable storage box making sure that the earphones are protected and organized

These Honor devices will receive Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0 update

Honor MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 launched with AMD Ryzen processors

Honor V30, V30 Pro specifications leaked ahead of launch

Honor 20 to be available on Amazon for Rs 22,999 for a limited period

Honor 20i price slashed by Rs 4,000 for a limited period

Registrations for Honor V30 goes live in China

Latest News from Honor

You might like this

Tags: Honor AM115 Honor earphones Honor

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

EVM launches En Series of Power Banks starting at Rs 1499

Ambrane launches wireless neckband earphones for Rs 999

pTron Bassbuds Lite launched at Rs 899

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?
We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India
Infinix Band 5 Ist impression

Infinix Band 5 Ist impression
Realme 5S Unboxing and Handson

Realme 5S Unboxing and Handson

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies