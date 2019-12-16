Honor AM115 half in-ear earphones launched in India for Rs 399

The Honor AM115 in-ear style is made of plastic and combines the merit of both in-ear and traditional earphones.

Huawei's Honor brand has launched its new half-wired in-ear earphones - Honor AM115 in India. The new earphones are priced Rs 399 and are available for sale on Amazon India in a single white colour variant.



The diamond-cut sheen and metallic finish on the earphones gives them a premium look. Moreover, the company has also introduced an anti-oxidation coating over the earphone leading to an increased lifespan.



The Honor AM115 in-ear style is made of plastic and combines the merit of both in-ear and traditional earphones, and these also have a comfortable fit. Ear canal shape analysis helps to deliver an optimal shape for the ear buds, making for a snug, comfortable fit. It has multiple vent holes for a high- fidelity music and call experience.



The AM115 also features a microphone, three-button control that allows you to control your music and handle phone calls without touching your phone. The AM115 has been subject to 69 stringent testings, including drop tests, tension tests, button-pressing tests, and temperature tests. The product is durable and meets European CE safety standards.



Honor says that the AM115 earphones are comfier and more adaptable than other in-ear headphones thanks to their unique ergonomic design. Furthermore, the earphones also come bundled with strong bass and frequency, clear & resonant mid-range sounds which renders textured timber to vocals and high-frequency response and balanced sound ecosystem.





The HONOR AM115 comes packed in a sleek portable storage box making sure that the earphones are protected and organized





