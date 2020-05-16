Honor 9X Pro comes without Google Playstore: What apps are available for users?

Honor 9X Pro does not come with Google's Play Store or any other Google app or services including YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps, and others.

Honor 9X Pro was recently launched in India Rs 17,999 for the single, 6GB + 256GB storage variant. Notably, Honor 9X Pro is the first phone to launch in India without Google apps and services. Instead, the phone comes with HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) and Huawei's own AppGallery for app installs, which is touted as full of local apps and is also said to be big on privacy.





Honor 9X Pro does not come with Google's Play Store or any other Google app or services including YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps, and others and one can not install any Google app separately. Google apps can, however, be accessed by the browser on the device.





Huawei's AppGallery is a platform from where users can download apps - just like Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store. Huawei AppGallery has various apps including across health & fitness, food delivery, entertainment, banking, payment and music streaming. The AppGallery comes with a QuickApp feature that lets users create a link to their favourite app and run it without having to install the app version on the phone. The AppGallery also offers Huawei browser, Huawei Cloud, Huawei video, Huawei music and Huawei themes.





The company has partnered with developers in India to enable support for its apps on HMS and AppGallery like Aarogya Setu, Paytm, Jio, Airtel, Voot, and so on. But apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Spotify, Telegram, Twitter, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video are not available on the AppGallery yet. When you search for Whatsapp and Facebook on App Gallery, the AppGallery includes a link to download the APK files to install. As per Huawei, for some of these apps, the app store will redirect you to the browser while other apps can be downloaded from their official websites.





So now the question is, what are apps are now present in the Huawei AppGallery. Here we have listed all the that are present on the Honor 9X Pro.





What is available on the AppGallery?





If we talk about social media apps, we have TikTok, Twitter, Snapchat, WeChat, Tinder and Hike. For streaming content, there are apps like Hotstar, JioTV, JioCinema, Airtel Xstream, Tata Sky, Tata Sky Mobile app, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, MX Player, Sony Liv, ALTBalaji, Voot and Zee5. These apps can be download straight from AppGallery.





Other apps are Arogya Setu, PicsArt for editing pictures, CricBuzz for cricket scores, Truecaller and SwiftKey which is the default keyboard app now. Ola is the only app for app service. For food deliveries, there are apps like Domino's, Zomato, Swiggy, and Dunzo.





For news surfing, there is Times of India app, Zee News, Hindustan Times, Hindu, ABP News, JioNews, Inshorts and DailyHunt. Then there is MS Office and WPS Office to open or create new documents, Zoom, Unacademy and Byjus, MS Translate app for translating text. Shareit app for file sharing is also present. Camscanner app for scanning documents and notes is available on the App Gallery.





Since there is no Google Maps now, the AppGallery has MapmyIndia to download. For gaming, there are popular apps like Candy Crush and Asphalt 9. For online shopping, there are also e-commerce apps available in AppGallery. These include Flipkart, and Tata Cliq, Snapdeal, Myntra, Nykaa, BigBasket and Grofers. OLX app is also present to buy or sell used goods.





Banking apps on AppGallery include SBI, Kotak, HDFC, ICICI, and Axis Bank. For payment, there are apps like Freecharge, PayTM, BHIM, PhonePe and Mobikwik. For music streaming, there are apps like JioSaavn, Hungama Music, Gaana and Wynk in the AppGallery.





For hospitality and travel, there are apps like Oyo, Red Bus, Indigo, Yatra, Air Asia, Ixigo, Booking.com, Railyatri, Cleartrip and Agoda.



Honor 9X Pro will go on sale for the first time later this month as a part of a special Early Access Sale. There is a discount of Rs 3,000 and no-cost EMI options for up to six months for customers participating in the early sale. It will be available for order from Flipkart starting today till 19 May and will go on sale on 21 and 22 May. It comes in Midnight Black and Phantom Purple colours.