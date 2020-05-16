Advertisement

Honor 9X Pro comes without Google Playstore: What apps are available for users?

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 16, 2020 1:58 pm

Latest News

Honor 9X Pro does not come with Google's Play Store or any other Google app or services including YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps, and others.

Honor 9X Pro was recently launched in India Rs 17,999 for the single, 6GB + 256GB storage variant. Notably, Honor 9X Pro is the first phone to launch in India without Google apps and services. Instead, the phone comes with HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) and Huawei's own AppGallery for app installs, which is touted as full of local apps and is also said to be big on privacy.



Honor 9X Pro does not come with Google's Play Store or any other Google app or services including YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps, and others and one can not install any Google app separately. Google apps can, however, be accessed by the browser on the device.



Huawei's AppGallery is a platform from where users can download apps - just like Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store. Huawei AppGallery has various apps including across health & fitness, food delivery, entertainment, banking, payment and music streaming. The AppGallery comes with a QuickApp feature that lets users create a link to their favourite app and run it without having to install the app version on the phone. The AppGallery also offers Huawei browser, Huawei Cloud, Huawei video, Huawei music and Huawei themes.

 

Huawei's AppGallery



The company has partnered with developers in India to enable support for its apps on HMS and AppGallery like Aarogya Setu, Paytm, Jio, Airtel, Voot, and so on. But apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Spotify, Telegram, Twitter, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video are not available on the AppGallery yet. When you search for Whatsapp and Facebook on App Gallery, the AppGallery includes a link to download the APK files to install. As per Huawei, for some of these apps, the app store will redirect you to the browser while other apps can be downloaded from their official websites.



So now the question is, what are apps are now present in the Huawei AppGallery. Here we have listed all the that are present on the Honor 9X Pro.



What is available on the AppGallery?



If we talk about social media apps, we have TikTok, Twitter, Snapchat, WeChat, Tinder and Hike. For streaming content, there are apps like Hotstar, JioTV, JioCinema, Airtel Xstream, Tata Sky, Tata Sky Mobile app, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, MX Player, Sony Liv, ALTBalaji, Voot and Zee5. These apps can be download straight from AppGallery.



Other apps are Arogya Setu, PicsArt for editing pictures, CricBuzz for cricket scores, Truecaller and SwiftKey which is the default keyboard app now. Ola is the only app for app service. For food deliveries, there are apps like Domino's, Zomato, Swiggy, and Dunzo.



For news surfing, there is Times of India app, Zee News, Hindustan Times, Hindu, ABP News, JioNews, Inshorts and DailyHunt. Then there is MS Office and WPS Office to open or create new documents, Zoom, Unacademy and Byjus, MS Translate app for translating text. Shareit app for file sharing is also present. Camscanner app for scanning documents and notes is available on the App Gallery.



Since there is no Google Maps now, the AppGallery has MapmyIndia to download. For gaming, there are popular apps like Candy Crush and Asphalt 9. For online shopping, there are also e-commerce apps available in AppGallery. These include Flipkart, and Tata Cliq, Snapdeal, Myntra, Nykaa, BigBasket and Grofers. OLX app is also present to buy or sell used goods.



Banking apps on AppGallery include SBI, Kotak, HDFC, ICICI, and Axis Bank. For payment, there are apps like Freecharge, PayTM, BHIM, PhonePe and Mobikwik. For music streaming, there are apps like JioSaavn, Hungama Music, Gaana and Wynk in the AppGallery.



For hospitality and travel, there are apps like Oyo, Red Bus, Indigo, Yatra, Air Asia, Ixigo, Booking.com, Railyatri, Cleartrip and Agoda.

 

 

Honor 9X Pro
Honor 9X Pro will go on sale for the first time later this month as a part of a special Early Access Sale. There is a discount of Rs 3,000 and no-cost EMI options for up to six months for customers participating in the early sale. It will be available for order from Flipkart starting today till 19 May and will go on sale on 21 and 22 May. It comes in Midnight Black and Phantom Purple colours.

Honor View 30 Pro 5G and Honor 9X Pro announced for global markets

Honor 9X Pro to launch in India on May 12

Honor 9X Pro with 16MP popup selfie camera, HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC launched in India

Latest News from Honor

Tags: Huawei's AppGallery Huawei AppGallery Honor 9X Pro

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Lava to shift its production from China to India

Apple got a shocker from the US president

Huawei P40 Lite 5G goes official with Kirin 820 SoC and 64MP quad cameras

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression
Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression
Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo
Vivo V19 Review

Vivo V19 Review
Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy

Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy
Vivo V19: Camera Preview

Vivo V19: Camera Preview

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies