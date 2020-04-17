Honor 9X Lite goes official with 6.5-inch Full HD+ display and dual rear cameras

Honor 9X Lite features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a notch for the front camera.

Honor 9X Lite has been launched in Finland. The phone is priced at €199 which is approx. Rs Pre-orders for the phone will begin on April 3. Honor 9X Lite comes in Black and Green colours.



Honor 9X Lite features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a notch for the front camera. The phone is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is also a slot for a memory card as well. For security, the phone comes with a rear fingerprint sensor and facial recognition.



For the cameras, there is a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 lens and a secondary 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.



Honor 9X Lite runs on EMUI 9, based on Android 9 and it has a battery capacity of 3,750 mAh battery, which is charged using a USB-C type charging connector. The phone measures at 160.4x76.6x7.8 mm and it weighs 175 grams. Connectivity options are 4G LTE, Wifi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type C and 3.5 mm headphone jack.

