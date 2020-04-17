Advertisement

Honor 9X Lite goes official with 6.5-inch Full HD+ display and dual rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 17, 2020 12:51 pm

Latest News

Honor 9X Lite features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a notch for the front camera.
Advertisement

Honor 9X Lite has been launched in Finland. The phone is priced at €199 which is approx. Rs Pre-orders for the phone will begin on April 3. Honor 9X Lite comes in Black and Green colours.

Honor 9X Lite features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a notch for the front camera. The phone is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is also a slot for a memory card as well. For security, the phone comes with a rear fingerprint sensor and facial recognition.

For the cameras, there is a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 lens and a secondary 2-megapixel  f/2.4 depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Honor 9X Lite runs on EMUI 9, based on Android 9 and it has a battery capacity of 3,750 mAh battery, which is charged using a USB-C type charging connector. The phone measures at 160.4x76.6x7.8 mm and it weighs 175 grams. Connectivity options are 4G LTE, Wifi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type C and 3.5 mm headphone jack.

 

Source

Advertisement

Honor 9X Lite promo render reveals 48MP dual camera setup

Honor 9X Lite online listing reveals specs and pricing

Honor 9X Lite surfaces with Android 10 and 4GB RAM

Latest News from Honor

You might like this

Tags: Honor 9X Lite Honor 9X Lite launch Honor 9X Lite price Honor 9X Lite specs Honor 9X Lite features Honor smartphones Honor

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Huawei Nova 7 teaser video shows dual punch-hole curved display

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro first OxygenOS update brings Live Caption and more

Realme Narzo series to be now launched in India on April 21

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea
BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans
Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India

Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India
How to Use Zoom App?

How to Use Zoom App?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies