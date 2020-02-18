Honor 9X gets new Emerald Green colour variant

Honor announced the new color launch of the Honor 9X across its social media channel online.

Honor 9X which was launched in India last month is getting a new colour variant globally. The company has launched the Honor 9X in a new Emerald Green colour option.

Honor announced the new color launch of the Honor 9X across its social media channel online. The company has however not revealed the price of the new colour variant.

In addition to the Emerald Green variant, the smartphone is also available in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue color options. In India, the phone comes in Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black. colours. Honor 9X comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 128GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively.

Honor 9X features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with 1080 X 2340 pixel resolution. It has a dual-camera setup which consists of a 48MP with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 lens that is packed inside a pop-up module.



On the battery front, Honor 9X has 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader which also doubles up as a power button. The phone runs Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.1.1 on top. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 7nm octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The phone has an expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.