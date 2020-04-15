Honor 30 Pro, Pro+ launched with 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED waterfall screen, triple rear cameras

Honor 30 Pro and P30 Pro+ come with dual front camera with 32MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

Advertisement

Honor has today launched Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro+ flagship 5G smartphones in China. The Honor 30 Pro has same set of specs as the Honor 30 Pro+ except for its rear camera system, as well as its lack of support for 90Hz screen refresh rate and wireless charging.



The Honor 30 is priced at 2999 yuan (Rs 32,440 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version costs 3199 yuan (Rs 34,600 approx.) and the top-end 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version is priced at 3499 yuan (Rs. 37,845 approx.). It comes in Midnight Black, Green, Titanium Silver and Neon Purple colours.



The Honor 30 Pro+ is priced at 4999 yuan (Rs 54,135 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant while the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at 5499 yuan (Rs 59,470 approx.). It comes in Midnight Black, Green and Titanium Silver colours.



Honor 30 Pro and P30 Pro+ feature 6.57-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED waterfall display, but only the Pro+ supports 90Hz screen. The phones are powered by Kirin 990 5G processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU. They will be able to support both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G modes.



Honor 30 Pro is equipped with 40MP camera with Sony IMX600 sensor f/1.8 aperture, 16MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP periscope telephoto camera with f/3.4 aperture, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 10x Hybrid Zoom, 50x digital zoom. Honor 30 Pro+ comes with 50MP camera with Sony IMX700 sensor, f/1.9 aperture, 16MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2.5cm macro, 8MP periscope camera with f/3.4 aperture, 5x optical zoom and with optical image stabilization.





Honor 30 Pro and P30 Pro+ come with dual front camera with 32MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Both of them feature in-display fingerprint sensor and are Water and dust resistant with IP54 certification.



For the software, Honor 30 Pro and P30 Pro+ run Android 10 with MagicUI 3.1. They are backed up by 4000mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charging. The Pro+ also supports 27W Wireless charging. Connectivty options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS, NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C. The phones measure 160.32 x 73.61 x 8.63 mm and the weight is 186 grams.



