Honor 30 launched with quad rear cameras and Kirin 985 SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 15, 2020 5:57 pm

Honor 30 has a 4000mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charging and it runs on Android 10 with MagicUI 3.1.
Along with the launch of Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro+, Honor has also launched Honor 30 smartphone. The Honor 30 is priced at 2999 yuan (Rs 32,440 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version costs 3199 yuan (Rs 34,600 approx.) and the top-end 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version is priced at 3499 yuan (Rs. 37,845 approx.). It comes in Midnight Black, Green, Titanium Silver and Neon Purple colours.

 

Honor 30 features a 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Honor 30 is driven by a 5G-enabled Kirin 985 SoC which will be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage space. It will be able to support both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G modes.

Honor 30 sports a quad rear camera setup with 40MP camera with Sony IMX600 sensor f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, 8MP periscope telephoto camera with f/3.4 aperture, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 10x Hybrid Zoom, 50x digital Zoom, 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Honor 30 features in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a 4000mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charging and it runs on Android 10 with MagicUI 3.1.

Connectivty options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS, NFC, USB 3.1  Type-C. The phone measures 160.34 x 74.18 x 8.10 mm and the weight is 185 grams.

