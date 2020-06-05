Advertisement

Honda sues Hero Electric alleging design theft of its scooter

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 05, 2020 10:18 am

Latest News

The Indian manufacturer has been accused of stealing Honda's design for its electric scooter.

In a clash between two auto majors in the country, Honda Motor Co. has accused Hero Electric of stealing the design of its scooter for its own product. The Japanese automaker has approached the Delhi High Court alleging Hero of design theft and asking them to stop sales and production of its Dash scooter. Honda claims the Hero has infringed its registered design of the Moove scooter and made the Dash electric scooter with its reference design. 

 

According to Autocar, Honda has submitted the registration details of the parts that Hero has been accused of stealing for its product. The registry puts Honda's design as old as 2014, well before Hero Electric Dash was even in the company's pipeline. The lawsuit says Hero has stolen the design of the front and rear lights and rear cover for its Dash electric scooter. Interestingly, Honda never launched the Moove scooter in the country, and as per the copyright laws in India, it's possible that Hero Electric might not be found the infringing design of a product that is only available in countries like Thailand. 

 

Hero Electric claims that unlike Honda, it's one of the leading names the electric ecosystem in India. And it's possible the Indian brand feels that Honda is probably using the legal route to make Hero pay for its scooter design, which is likely to have been done inhouse by the company. The report suggests Hero Electric is mostly importing its products from vendors outside the country, and it's possible the design of Dash scooter must have been picked up by the manufacturer from Honda's Moove scooter. 

 

Either way, the case is likely to proceed via video conference on 11 June and we'll be keeping a close eye to see if Honda manages to get Hero punished for its alleged actions. In all likelihood, the court might suggest both the parties to settle the matter on their own. Design infringement cases rarely make it to the top priority list for courts in the country, and Honda will probably find it sooner rather than later. 

 

The company has already decided to push the launch date for its first electric motorcycle AE-47 amid the lockdown and market trend in the country. This has been mentioned by Naveen Munjal, Managing Director, Hero Electric, who also suggests the Indian market is not ready to spluge over Rs 1.5 lakh on an electric motorcycle just yet. The bike was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year, and many people were eager to see how Hero's electric division competes in the segment, where it already has brands like Revolt competing for consumer interest. 

Hero Electric pushes launch date for its electric motorcycle amid COVID-19

Ola buys electric scooter company, to launch two-wheelers in India in 2021

Latest News from Hero Electric

Tags: Hero Electric Honda Motor Co Hero Electric Dash scooter Delhi High Court legal case Honda Moove

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Toyota Fortuner SUV B6 variant prices hiked in India

Hero and Honda launch BS6 commuter bikes in India

Kia Seltos SUV launched with new features, colour options

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies