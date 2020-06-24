Honda Grazia 125 BS6 scooter launched in India

The new variant of the Grazia 125 gets a new engine and some feature additions.

Honda has updated the Grazia 125 scooter with BS6 engine and launched it with a new price tag. You can get this gearless two-wheeler from Rs 73,336 in the market. The revised price can be attributed to the upgraded engine and some new feature addtions. You can get the scooter in two variants; Standard and Deluxe.

The new Grazia with its BS6 engine comes equipped with Honda Eco Technology (HET). It also features Enhanced Smart Power (eSP), which is a combination of silent start ACG starter, and programmed fuel injection (PGM-FI). With these new features, starting of the engine becomes more efficient, as per the company.

Fuel-injected engine also makes sure adequate amount of fuel is pumped into the engine, offering better riding mileage. But the changes are not just mechanical. The new BS6 Grazia 125 gets a new digital instrument cluster which includes alerts like side stand down, making sure the vehicle doesn't start before you pull it up. With the deluxe of the scooter, you get front disc brakes and alloy wheels.

With the idle-stop feature, you can ensure the scooter is turned off at a red light, and you can switch on the ignition by opening the accelerator to get moving. Honda has also added new LED headlamps which offer better visibility, and there's a multi-function ignition swtich as well. The scooter has been made taller with its 16mm more ground clearance than the previous version. Using the ignition switch, you can open the seat to storage space or open the fuel lid to fill up the tank as well.

The company hasn't shared updated power figures for the new BS6 engine but we're assuming that doesn't change by much.