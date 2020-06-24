Advertisement

Honda Grazia 125 BS6 scooter launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 24, 2020 3:27 pm

Latest News

The new variant of the Grazia 125 gets a new engine and some feature additions.

Honda has updated the Grazia 125 scooter with BS6 engine and launched it with a new price tag. You can get this gearless two-wheeler from Rs 73,336 in the market. The revised price can be attributed to the upgraded engine and some new feature addtions. You can get the scooter in two variants; Standard and Deluxe. 

 

The new Grazia with its BS6 engine comes equipped with Honda Eco Technology (HET). It also features Enhanced Smart Power (eSP), which is a combination of silent start ACG starter, and programmed fuel injection (PGM-FI). With these new features, starting of the engine becomes more efficient, as per the company.  

 

Fuel-injected engine also makes sure adequate amount of fuel is pumped into the engine, offering better riding mileage. But the changes are not just mechanical. The new BS6 Grazia 125 gets a new digital instrument cluster which includes alerts like side stand down, making sure the vehicle doesn't start before you pull it up. With the deluxe of the scooter, you get front disc brakes and alloy wheels. 

 

With the idle-stop feature, you can ensure the scooter is turned off at a red light, and you can switch on the ignition by opening the accelerator to get moving. Honda has also added new LED headlamps which offer better visibility, and there's a multi-function ignition swtich as well. The scooter has been made taller with its 16mm more ground clearance than the previous version. Using the ignition switch, you can open the seat to storage space or open the fuel lid to fill up the tank as well. 

 

The company hasn't shared updated power figures for the new BS6 engine but we're assuming that doesn't change by much. 

 

Honda sues Hero Electric alleging design theft of its scooter

Ampere launches Magnus Pro electric scooter for Rs 73,990

Latest News from Honda

Tags: Honda scooter Honda Grazia BS6 launch BS6 scooters India

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Hyundai debuts 2020 Elentra BS6 diesel version for Rs 18.70 lakh

BMW and Mercedes halt autonomous car project

Maruti Suzuki launches S-Presso CNG variant

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more
Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more
News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more

News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more
Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more

Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more
Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD

Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD
BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies