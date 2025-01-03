HMD Key Launched as an Entry-Level Handset with Android 14 Go Edition

HMD Key has been announced in international markets as a new entry-level handset that comes with a Unisoc processor and Android 14 Go Edition software. “The HMD Key is proof that you don’t need to break the bank to get a reliable smartphone. Its lightweight build, essential features, and accessible price point make it an excellent choice for anyone seeking a new smartphone,” says HMD.

HMD Key: Price, Availability

The HMD Key is priced at £59 (approx Rs 6,300) in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. The phone is available in two shades — Icy Blue and Midnight Black. It is unclear whether the device will be made available outside these regions.

HMD Key: Specifications

The HMD Key sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (576 x 1280 pixels resolution) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 460 nits brightness level. The HMD Key is powered by a Unisoc 9832E processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable up to 128GB through microSD card storage expansion.

HMD Key packs an 8-megapixel primary sensor with Autofocus at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front which handles video calls and selfies. It has a single speaker and a microphone. The handset arrives with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

The RAM can be virtually extended to up to an additional 2GB. It runs on Android 14 Go Edition. The handset will receive two years of security updates, while an Android OS update remains unconfirmed.

The HMD Key packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. There’s device lacks a fingerprint scanner but supports Face Unlock. Connectivity options include 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, a 3.5mm Audio Jack and a USB Type-C port for charging.