HMD Arc: A New Budget Smartphone From HMD That Isn’t a Head Turner

HMD has announced a new budget smartphone with a Unisoc chipset, a 5000mAh battery, and more. The device- HMD Arc has been listed on HMD Thailand’s website, but the company has yet to share the pricing details for the device. Here’s everything it has to offer.

HMD Arc: Specifications

The HMD Arc sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (576 x 1280 pixels resolution) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 460 nits brightness level. The HMD Arc is powered by a Unisoc 9863A processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable up to 128GB through microSD card storage expansion.

HMD Arc packs a 13-megapixel primary sensor with Autofocus at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front which handles video calls and selfies. It gets a single speaker and a microphone. The handset will arrive with an IP52 or an IP54 rating based on the region you purchase it in.

The RAM can be virtually extended to up to an additional 4GB. It runs on Android 14 Go Edition. The handset will receive two years of security updates, while an Android OS update remains unconfirmed. The HMD Arc model packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner available. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, a 3.5mm Audio Jack and a USB Type-C port for charging.

The device is listed in a single Shadow Black colour variant, and there’s no word on whether it’ll be available outside Thailand.

Looking at the specifications, it is clear that the HMD Arc is an entry-level budget smartphone that not only sports sub-par specifications but also looks similar to the thousands of phones out there without any distinction in design. As we mentioned above, the HMR Arc isn’t a head-turner by any means, and if not priced well in markets where it’s available, it could be demolished by other options.