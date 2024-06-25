HMD Nighthawk: A Unisoc T750 5G Powered Smartphone Incoming

HMD has been working on multiple devices simultaneously, majority of which have been leaked in detail. One such device is labelled HMD Nighthawk which seems to be its codename, and according to a latest leak, this device could be powered by a Unisoc T750 5G Processor under the hood. Here are the other details that have leaked about the device.

HMD Nighthawk: Expected Specs

HMD Nighthawk specifications were leaked in detail by an account on X that goes by the name of “HMD_MEME’S.” This is the same source which has leaked previous HMD devices as well. According to his leak, the HMD Nighthawk will sport a 6.67-inch Rigid OLED panel which will have an FHD+ resolution and a Refresh Rate of 120Hz.

The handset will draw power from the Unisoc T750 5G processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and two storage options such as 128GB and 256GB. For optics, there will be dual cameras on the back, including a 108MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation support, along with an additional 8MP lens which could be an ultra-wide angle sensor. The device may be able to shoot videos in up to 4K resolution running at 30 fps.

At the front, there could be a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The device may be backed up by a 4900mAh battery cell while charging speed details are unknown at the moment. The device will run on Android 14 out of the box. Connectivity features on the device may include a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.0, 5G, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, and NFC also. HMD could offer users the ability to self repair the smartphone. Furthermore, the device will have an anti-slip texture on the back.

There’s no word on when the device may launch, but we could soon expect an announcement from the brand. Aside from smartphones, HMD is also working on a couple of tablets named HMD Tab Lite 5G and HMD Slate Tab 5G.