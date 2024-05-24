HMD Aura Is The New Entry-Level Handset From Nokia Smartphone Maker

HMD recently began pushing its own smartphones in the market and the brand has launched a trio of them globally, one in the US, and a new one called HMD Aura is now launching in Australia. The HMD Aura is a basic entry-level smartphone that has a Unisoc Processor under the hood.

HMD Aura: Price

The HMD Aura is now available at JB Hi-Fi for 179 AUD, which is around Rs 9,870 when converted to INR. It’s available in two colours, Glacier Green and Indigo Black. There’s no mention of the smartphone on HMD Australia’s website as of now, so an official launch might be awaited. As per the retailer website, the device has a 2-year manufacturer’s warranty.

HMD Aura: Specifications

The Aura sports a 6.56-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 900 pixels. There’s a V-notch housing the front-facing 5MP selfie camera. The handset is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A1 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that’s expandable via a microSD card of up to 256GB.

At the rear, the handset has a 13MP main sensor paired with a 0.08MP depth sensor. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G, Hybrid Dual SIM (nano-SIM + nano-SIM/micro-SD), GPS, USB-C, 3.5 mm audio, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n), and Bluetooth v4.2. In addition, it gets a 5000mAh battery with standard 10W charging. It runs on Android 13 out of the box and will receive two years of security patches.

HMD Aura: Will It Come To India?

There’s no word on when or if the Aura will come to India. HMD is yet to confirm the availability of the handset outside Australia. What we do know is that HMD is working on another smartphone for India called Arrow, that will be a 5G smartphone with a completely new design over the HMD Pulse.