HMD 110, HMD 105 Feature Phones Launched In India With In-built UPI App

HMD today announced the launch of HMD 105 & HMD 110 feature phones in India. According to the company, these “sleek, reliable phones come packed with features designed to enhance people’s user experience.” Here’s everything you should know about the two new feature phones.

HMD 110, HMD 105: Price, Availability

HMD 105 will be available in India starting today in three colour options- Black, purple and blue. HMD 110 would be available in two colour options – Black & Green. They’ll be available at all retail stores, E-com sites, and HMD’s website as well.

HMD 110, HMD 105: Features

HMD 110

One of the standout features of these phones, as per HMD, is the built-in UPI application, which combines the trusted reliability of HMD with the convenience of UPI. This allows people to perform secure and seamless UPI for transactions without needing internet access.

HMD 105

The 105 & 110 come with advanced multimedia features, voice assistance and large displays. The phones also come with an assured one-year replacement guarantee, a tribute to ‘Bharosa Wahi, Shuruat Nayi’. Both phones are touted to sport modern design aesthetics with strong corners, curves, and texturised surfaces. They are crafted to be comfortable in hand and conveniently portable.

They come with features including Phone talker, auto call recording, MP3 Player, wired and wireless FM radio, powerful dual LED flash for the HMD 105 and a premium camera design for the HMD 110. Then, the phone comes with a 1000mAh battery, ensuring extended Standby time of up to 18 days. The inner frame adds durability to the outer covers.

Finally, both models support up to 9 local languages for inputs and 23 languages for rendering.

HMD is working on a couple of smartphones as well, that may debut soon. These may include the likes or HMD Skyline, HMD Atlas, and the HMD Arrow.