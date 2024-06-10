HMD Atlas Leaks Ahead Of Launch, Expect Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC

HMD Global is working on a set of devices including the Skyline, Arrow and more. Now, another upcoming smartphone from the brand has been leaked, dubbed HMD Atlas. The new HMD Atlas’ specifications along with its render have appeared online and here’s what we know about it.

HMD Atlas: Design

The leak, that comes from a user on X, shows us the design of the HMD Atlas in a render where the device seems to have an Olive green shade. It seems to have a triple rear camera positioned in a manner similar to what we saw on the HMD Pulse series of smartphones. Besides, the front of the handset has a display with a punch-hole cutout for the camera and a thick chin at the bottom.

HMD Atlas: Specifications

The Atlas is rumoured to sport a 6.64-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. Next up, the handset will have a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor under the hood which suggests it will be a budget smartphone. Furthermore, it will be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The triple rear camera setup will consist of a 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor with PDAF, an 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor along with a depth sensor. On the front, there is supposed to be a 16MP sensor. In addition, the device will pack a 5000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4+ support. Other additional features include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, Micro SD card storage expansion, Side-facing fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack.

HMD Atlas: Price, Availability

The device is expected to have a price tag of $239.99 (approx Rs 20,000). There’s no word on the availability of the device in India. However, we do know that HMD Arrow is coming to the Indian market soon, along with HMD Skyline also being in the works.