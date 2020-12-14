Hisense launches its Tornado 4K series TV in India

Hisense has announced the launch of its Tornado 4K series in India which is available in 2 sizes

Hisense is launching its new range of Tornado 4K series TV in India. Available in 55-inch & 65-inch, the 55-inch variant will be available starting 24th Dec 2020 and the 65-inch variant will be launched in Q1 of 2021. The prices for the TV are yet to be announced.

The TVs are equipped with a 6 speaker system powered by JBL. There are 4 full range speakers and 2 high frequency speakers producing a sound output of 102 watts. The speakers also have Dolby Atmos support.

The display also supports Dolby Vision HDR technology for vivid colour reproduction. As per the company, 'The customised contrast enhancement curves of Ultra Dimming technology across the entire screen provide brighter whites and darker blacks, taking your TV viewing experience to greater heights'.

The series is equipped with Android TV 9.0 Pie and has a Built-in Google Assistant and a Built-in Chromecast. This means that the user will have access to over 5000 apps on the Play Store.

Rishi Tandon, COO Hisense India, while commenting on the launch, said, "The insights of a detailed consumer research showed that the Indian consumer seems to be dissatisfied with the sound quality of LED TVs. Crystal clear sound and slim LED TVs never go hand-in-hand thus making the consumer want to connect external audio devices for a better sound experience".

"This is why Hisense has stepped in to exclusively satisfy the Indian market with our Tornado 4K Series that perfectly balances stylish design and pure, powerful sound. We have partnered with the JBL 6 Speaker System to deliver unbelievably clear sound,” he added.