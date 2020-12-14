Advertisement

Hisense launches its Tornado 4K series TV in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 14, 2020 3:08 pm

Latest News

Hisense has announced the launch of its Tornado 4K series in India which is available in 2 sizes

Hisense is launching its new range of Tornado 4K series TV in India. Available in 55-inch & 65-inch, the 55-inch variant will be available starting 24th Dec 2020 and the 65-inch variant will be launched in Q1 of 2021. The prices for the TV are yet to be announced. 

 

Hisense 4K tornado series JBL

 

The TVs are equipped with a 6 speaker system powered by JBL. There are 4 full range speakers and 2 high frequency speakers producing a sound output of 102 watts. The speakers also have Dolby Atmos support. 

 

The display also supports Dolby Vision HDR technology for vivid colour reproduction. As per the company, 'The customised contrast enhancement curves of Ultra Dimming technology across the entire screen provide brighter whites and darker blacks, taking your TV viewing experience to greater heights'.

Hisense 4K tornado series

The series is equipped with Android TV 9.0 Pie and has a Built-in Google Assistant and a Built-in Chromecast. This means that the user will have access to over 5000 apps on the Play Store. 

 

Rishi Tandon, COO Hisense India, while commenting on the launch, said, "The insights of a detailed consumer research showed that the Indian consumer seems to be dissatisfied with the sound quality of LED TVs. Crystal clear sound and slim LED TVs never go hand-in-hand thus making the consumer want to connect external audio devices for a better sound experience". 

 

"This is why Hisense has stepped in to exclusively satisfy the Indian market with our Tornado 4K Series that perfectly balances stylish design and pure, powerful sound. We have partnered with the JBL 6 Speaker System to deliver unbelievably clear sound,” he added. 

Infinix X1 Smart Android TV launched in India at price starting Rs 11,999

Nokia 5.4 launch seems imminent

Oppo reveals a unique triple-fold phone concept

Realme Watch S Pro launching in India on 23rd December, alongside Watch S and Buds Air Pro Master Edition

Nokia Purebook X14 laptop launched in India

iQOO U3 goes official with 48MP dual-camera, Dimensity 800U SoC

Latest News from

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Infinix X1 Smart Android TV launched in India at price starting Rs 11,999

Samsung launches 110-inch MicroLED TV

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies