HIFIMAN BW400 wireless neckband earphones launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 14, 2021 10:34 am

Latest News

HIFIMAN has launched a new wireless neckband style earphones in India called BW400 that come with a 12-hour battery life and quick charge feature
HIFIMAN today unveiled another around-the-neck tangle-free magnetic Bluetooth headphone BW400 in India. HIFIMAN BW400 Bluetooth Wireless in-ear Neckband Headphones comes with an IPX4 rating along with the quick charging feature. The earphones are now available in India in Black colour at Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and Tatacliq.com along with other leading e-commerce platforms for a retail price of Rs 2,799.

 

The HIFIMAN BW400 comes with 1 year limited warranty on manufacturing defects only. It features tangle-free magnetic earbuds along with bass-driven 9mm Dynamic Drivers to produce a deep and sub-level strong bass audio performance as per the company. 

 

The HIFIMAN BW400 in-ear headphones’ earbuds sport an ergonomic design with a silicone ear loop that allows it to stay fixated in the ears. BW400 comes with extra pairs of soft sweat-resistant silicone ear tips and is compatible with all Android and iOS devices, laptops and other Bluetooth-enabled audio devices.

 

The BW400 is also IPX4-certified which helps protect it from dust, sweat and rain. It also sports an in-line control module (with mic) on the left earbud’s cable which makes it easier to reach when needed to control the volume, answer or reject calls, change tracks or summon a voice assistant. Using the latest Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity, the BW400 can pair quickly with your smartphone, even at a distance of up to 10 meters.

 

It comes with up to 12 hours of battery life that supports quick charge features with which you can get up to 60 minutes of battery life by simply plugging in a compatible charger for 10 minutes, as per the company's claims. 

Latest News from

