Hero Electronix launches Qubo Smart Outdoor Security Camera with Face Mask Detection

The camera is very easy to set-up and can be installed anywhere in your house within minutes.

Hero Electronix has expanded its Qubo product portfolio with the launch of the Qubo Smart Outdoor Security Camera in white colour. The camera will be available at an accessible price point of INR 5490 across all the leading offline outlets and online channels from this week onwards. With the Qubo Outdoor Camera, Hero Electronix aims to tap into the consumer segment residing in individual homes and apartments across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

It comes with an IP65 rating which makes it weather-resistant and can be used anywhere outdoors without worrying about the weather. Secured using the Q-Crypto framework, all accesses to the device are only from authenticated and authorized users. In our security camera the video, audio and image data is protected by strong encryption methodologies, and transported over TLS secured channels to the cloud and user for consumption.

This camera comes with ultra-advanced AI features that are extremely relevant for the Outdoor Security of your house and small businesses, especially in current pandemic times. This weather-resistant IP65 camera is perfect for securing spaces like house or shop entrance, front porch, back yard, balconies and terraces. It can withstand all kinds of climates and is a perfect guard for your outdoors.

The Qubo Outdoor Camera comes equipped with first of its kind innovative AI features making it unique in its peer group globally. With unique Face Mask Detection, you can get instantly notified whenever a visitor entering your home or waiting outside is not wearing a Face mask. The intelligent Secure Car Parking has been specifically developed to help you ensure the safety of your Car parked outside. You can simply create a safety zone around your car and get instantly alerted as soon as the car moves in or out of the spot. Further, Qubo Outdoor Camera comes with an option to turn Round the Clock recording on in its field of view which is a critical requirement for outdoor security.

Qubo Outdoor Camera monitors constantly and notifies you as soon as a person is detected. Further, you can even customize it to ring an automatic loud siren as soon as a person is detected in your absence. Making it a smart Intruder Alarm system for your outdoors.

Commenting on the launch, Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix, said: “Our vision of introducing breakthrough AI-powered innovative products to the masses at accessible price points continues unabated. With the launch of the Smart Outdoor Security Camera, we aim to bring a product to consumers across India that can potentially safeguard their well-being and reduce their mental anxiety due to COVID. To retail the new camera, we have also significantly expanded our presence in Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities where we expect the maximum uptake for the product.”