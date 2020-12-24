Advertisement

Hero Electronix launches Qubo Smart Outdoor Security Camera with Face Mask Detection

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 24, 2020 4:13 pm

Latest News

The camera is very easy to set-up and can be installed anywhere in your house within minutes.
Advertisement

Hero Electronix has expanded its Qubo product portfolio with the launch of the Qubo Smart Outdoor Security Camera in white colour. The camera will be available at an accessible price point of INR 5490 across all the leading offline outlets and online channels from this week onwards. With the Qubo Outdoor Camera, Hero Electronix aims to tap into the consumer segment residing in individual homes and apartments across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

 

The camera is very easy to set-up and can be installed anywhere in your house within minutes. It comes with an IP65 rating which makes it weather-resistant and can be used anywhere outdoors without worrying about the weather. Secured using the Q-Crypto framework, all accesses to the device are only from authenticated and authorized users. In our security camera the video, audio and image data is protected by strong encryption methodologies, and transported over TLS secured channels to the cloud and user for consumption.

Advertisement

 

This camera comes with ultra-advanced AI features that are extremely relevant for the Outdoor Security of your house and small businesses, especially in current pandemic times. This weather-resistant IP65 camera is perfect for securing spaces like house or shop entrance, front porch, back yard, balconies and terraces. It can withstand all kinds of climates and is a perfect guard for your outdoors.

 

The Qubo Outdoor Camera comes equipped with first of its kind innovative AI features making it unique in its peer group globally. With unique Face Mask Detection, you can get instantly notified whenever a visitor entering your home or waiting outside is not wearing a Face mask. The intelligent Secure Car Parking has been specifically developed to help you ensure the safety of your Car parked outside. You can simply create a safety zone around your car and get instantly alerted as soon as the car moves in or out of the spot. Further, Qubo Outdoor Camera comes with an option to turn Round the Clock recording on in its field of view which is a critical requirement for outdoor security.

 

Qubo Outdoor Camera monitors constantly and notifies you as soon as a person is detected.  Further, you can even customize it to ring an automatic loud siren as soon as a person is detected in your absence. Making it a smart Intruder Alarm system for your outdoors.

 

Commenting on the launch, Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix, said: “Our vision of introducing breakthrough AI-powered innovative products to the masses at accessible price points continues unabated. With the launch of the Smart Outdoor Security Camera, we aim to bring a product to consumers across India that can potentially safeguard their well-being and reduce their mental anxiety due to COVID. To retail the new camera, we have also significantly expanded our presence in Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities where we expect the maximum uptake for the product.”

Hero Electronix launches Qubo COVID guard for health and safety compliance

Hero Electronix introduces Qubo Smart Home security camera in India

Hero Electronix introduces Qubo Baby Cam in India

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Fujifilm announces X-S10 mirrorless camera

Sony launches Alpha 7C, world's smallest & lightest full-frame camera

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple
Report card 2020: Samsung

Report card 2020: Samsung
Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies