HomeNewsHBO Max India plans leaked ahead of official launch

HBO Max India plans leaked ahead of official launch

HBO Max India launch may be near as the plans for the service have been leaked. However, it has been confirmed these plans aren't finalized ones.

By Abhishek Malhotra
HBO Max India

Highlights

  • HBO Max may soon enter the Indian market
  • The plans for the service have been leaked
  • The plans could start from Rs 139 per month up to Rs 1974 for a year

HBO Max, the OTT service that is currently available only in certain US territories, Latin America and the Caribbean, is now reportedly planning to enter the Indian market. The plans for the HBO Max service have been leaked for India and if true, it could compete with the likes of Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and more in the country.

The report comes from website OnlyTech. As per them, the plans are said to be shared among a group of users as a part of an online pre-launch survey. The survey was conducted by market research firm Nepa.

However, an HBO Max spokesperson told Gadgets360 that this was a routine survey. The service conducts such surveys to test a wide range of price points and offers before the launch of the service. The spokesperson conveys that the plans leaked aren’t final. The company is testing multiple other plans and nothing has been finalized as of now.

Read More: HBO Max app arrives on Amazon’s FireTV

HBO Max India Plans (Rumoured)

There are four plans that have been leaked out of which two are monthly and two are annually chargeable. The cheapest Rs 139 monthly plan would provide the user with 5 profiles and only 1 stream. It is suitable only for tablet and mobile while the streaming quality is SD (Standard Definition @ 480p).

The Rs 329 monthly plan provides 3 streams with Ultra-HD (4K) resolution and all devices are supported. The Rs 1,001 yearly plan will provide you the exact same benefits as the Rs 139 monthly plan. And finally, the last and most expensive Rs 1974 annual plan offers all the same benefits as the Rs 329/month plan.

The service is being expected to bring HBO Max Exclusive shows in India starring famous bollywood celebs. There should be support for Dolby Atmos audio along with localised subtitles in Indian languages. The exact prices of the plans shall be revealed once HBO Max makes its India launch official.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleMicrosoft Start launched as a personalised news feed
Next articleLenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro, Yoga Slim 7 Carbon, Smart Wireless Earbuds and more launched
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.