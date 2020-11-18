HBO Max app arrives on Amazon's FireTV

HBO Max app has finally arrived on FireTV devices after the service launched nearly half a year ago.

HBO Max, a streaming service by WarnerMedia is finally making its way to FireTV, which was launched almost half an year ago. The service, when launched, didn't come with FireTV and Roku support but that is changing now.

Existing HBO Subscribers on Amazon will be able to use HBO Max App without any additional cost along with those who already have access to the service. Meaning, those who pay for HBO on TV are eligible for free access to HBO Max.

There was a considerable delay in the launch of HBO Max on FireTV and Roku because of failed negotiations between the companies. Amazon wanted to provide HBO Max as a part of its Prime Video service but WarnerMedia wanted to release it as a new and exclusive service.

The companies announced this morning that the application will start rolling out to Fire TV software and Fire Tablets. Customers can login to the HBO Max app using their Amazon Login credentials.

Users will also be able to launch the HBO Max app with voice using Alexa by using commands such as “Alexa, find HBO Max".

“We’ve worked closely with HBO for many years to bring their great content to Fire TV and to make it easier to discover and enjoy with features like search integration, Alexa and personalized recommendations, said Marc Whitten, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services, in a statement. “We are excited to continue that partnership with the launch of HBO Max to bring even more incredible content to customers on Fire TV.”

The HBO Max is available only in the US as of now and had 8.6 million active subscribers at the end of September. The app has already started to roll out on FireTV while Roku still remains on hold.