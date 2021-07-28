HomeNewsJBL Live Pro+ TWS, Live 660NC headphones launched in India

JBL Live Pro+ TWS, Live 660NC headphones launched in India

JBL is introducing two new products in India. The JBL Live Pro+ TWS features ANC and so does the JBL Live 660NC over-the-ear headphones.

JBL Live Pro+ TWS

JBL is expanding its Live Series audio products with the announcement of two new models: JBL LIVE 660NC and JBL Live Pro+ TWS. The lineup includes a mix of true wireless and over-ear headphones. Each comes packed with JBL Signature sound, Adaptive Noise Cancelling capabilities with Smart Ambient, and hands-free control with integrated voice assistants.

The JBL Live Pro+ TWS is available offline and online for a price of Rs 16,999. It will come in black and white colours. The JBL Live 660NC is available offline and online for a price of Rs 14,999. These will come in black, white and blue colour options.

JBL Live Pro+ TWS Specifications

The JBL LIVE PRO+ in-ear true wireless headphones feature a ‘stick’ design. It is equipped with Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient. It also includes three mics in each earbud with echo-cancelling technology for enhanced calling.

The Device Action support allows for easy access to preferred voice assistants using voice commands or with a tap on the earbud. The earbud are IPX4 water-resistant as well With Qi compatible wireless charging, 10-minutes of quick charge equals 1 hour of playback. You get up to 7 hours of playback time in the earbuds. It is reduced to 6 hours if using noise cancelling.

The sound signature is customizable with My JBL Headphones app. The TWS also supports fast pair, and has a USB-C port on case for charging.

JBL Live 660NC Specifications

For those who prefer over-ear headphones, the JBL Live 660NC model features up to 40 hours of battery life while using Adaptive Noise Cancelling or 50 hours without. A 10-minute charge should provide you with 4 hours of playback time. These headphones also feature smart ambient technology.

Its multi-point connection capabilities enable swapping between two separate devices. Like the JBL Live Pro+, the 660NC is also equipped with Device Action support. It enables easy access to preferred voice assistants, using voice commands or with press and hold on the ear cup.

