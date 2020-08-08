Harman Kardon launches new range of headphones and speakers in India

The range includes FLY BT (Bluetooth), FLY TWS (true wireless) and FLY ANC (active noise cancelling), and the speakers launched include Aura Studio 3, Esquire Mini 2 and Onyx Studio 6 and the new compact Harman Kardon Neo.

Harman Kardon today launched a range of new headphones and speakers in India. The range includes FLY BT (Bluetooth), FLY TWS (true wireless) and FLY ANC (active noise cancelling), and the speakers launched include Aura Studio 3, Esquire Mini 2 and Onyx Studio 6 and the new compact Harman Kardon Neo.



The FLY TWS is priced at Rs 10,999, the FLY ANC is priced at Rs 20,999 and the FLY BT is priced at Rs 5999. The Aura Studio 3 is available for a price of Rs 25999, the Esquire Mini 2 priced at Rs 11,599, the Onyx Studio 6 is priced at Rs 15,999 and the Neo is priced at Rs 7,999. The new Harman Kardon range of audio products is now available on the company website and leading retail stores, both online and offline.



Harman Kardon FLY Headphone Range



With its fast paring feature to connect to a smartphone, the FLY TWS provides full-functioned touch control. It provides a transfixing audio experience for 15-hours of combined playback. With TalkThru functionality, users can quickly chat with friends. For conference calls, stay connected with the hands-free stereo mode for crystal-clear audio and suppressed ambient noise. Queue up a personal voice assistant by tapping the earbud to activate the built-in smarts of the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The FLY TWS is also rain and sweat proof.





The FLY ANC over-ear headphone with Automatic Noise Cancelling feature 40mm custom drivers and a sound signature optimized for travel. Listeners can block out external noise for up to 20-hours of listening with Bluetooth and active noise-cancelling enabled. Listeners can tap the earcup to activate the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to play their favourite music or listen to their favourite podcast.



The in-ear FLY BT model brings intuitive features in an effortless design. Harman Kardon’s 8.6mm drivers guarantee 8-hours of active listening. The FLY BT is equipped with speed charge functionality, allowing users to quickly power-up their headphones. The neckband features magnetic earbuds, a high-quality fabric cable and compact storage pouch. The FLY BT even supports smartphones’ native voice assistants – simply tap a button on the in-line controls to activate the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.



HK Aura Studio 3



The Aura Studio 3 emits high-quality sound through a 360-degree radius in design with a minimal footprint that will fit into just about any space quite naturally. There are two 15 W speakers with a tweeter and mids which combine with a 100 W subwoofer to produce a rich, room filling sound.



HK Esquire Mini 2



Ultra-slim and portable, Harman Kardon Esquire Mini 2 is the perfect travelling companion. The powerful super thin speaker drivers and specially tuned acoustics deliver high-fidelity sound. The Esquire Mini 2 features a conferencing system with noise cancellation for crystal clear conference calls anywhere. It supports up to 10 hours of playtime and comes with built-in powerbank to quickly charge your devices.



HK Onyx Studio 6



The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 features an IPX7 waterproof design to use anywhere within the home. Offering up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge and wireless dual sound, it can wirelessly connect two Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 speakers for stereo.





HK Neo



Harman Kardon Neo delivers impeccable sound in a palm-sized, portable package. Compact, sleek and IPX7 waterproof, this ultra-portable speaker can play continuously for up to 10 hours. Available in three colours, the Harman Kardon Neo is easily transportable by its sturdy strap.

