Advertisement

Harman Infinity Sonic B200 soundbar, Infinity Glide 510 headphones launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 08, 2020 2:36 pm

Latest News

The company has introduced Infinity Sonic B200 soundbar and Infinity Glide 510 headphones in the country.
Advertisement

Infinity by Harman has today announced the launch of new audio products in India. The company has introduced Infinity Sonic B200 soundbar and Infinity Glide 510 headphones in the country. 

 

The infinity Sonic B200 soundbar comes with a price tag of Rs 17,999, though it is available at an introductory price of Rs 7,299. The Infinity Glide 510 is priced at Rs 3,999, however, the company is offering it at a special price of Rs 1,699. Both the audio products are available for purchase from Amazon and Harman official website. 

 

To start with Infinity Sonic B200, the soundbar comes with a stylish design and it comes with a 160W peak power along with a dedicated wireless subwoofer. It offers two 20W speakers and 40W subwoofer with a total 80W RMS power that the brand claims deliver deep bass providing an incredibly immersive sound for movies, music and even video games. The soundbar comes with Bluetooth connectivity that allows users to connect and pair with any compatible device. The soundbar also offers multiple connectivity options including Aux, USB and optical input. 

 

Advertisement

Infinidty

 

Coming to the Infinity Glide 150 headphones, it offers a 36mm driver along with dual equaliser that provides enhanced audio experience. Users can switch from normal to bass mode with the touch of a button. The wireless headphones come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and it also supports hands-free calling and it is loaded with voice-assistant integration. The headphones come with 72 hours of playtime and it offers foldable design with soft cushioned earcups. The headphones are available in Black and Blue colour options.

 

Saregama partners with Harman Kardon to introduce Carvaan Gold speaker

Harman JBL GO+ Bluetooth speaker launched in India

Harman Kardon introduces Citation series of home audio speaker systems in India

Latest News from Harman

You might like this

Tags: Infinity Sonic B200 soundbar Infinity Glide 510 headphones Infinity Sonic B200 soundbar launch Infinity Glide 510 headphones launch Infinity by Harman Harman Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

TCL P715 Android Smart TV with Far-Field Voice Recognition launched in India

OnePlus to introduce two new OnePlus Smart TV series in India on July 2

OnePlus TV now supports dedicated Amazon Prime Video section on Oxygen Play

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies