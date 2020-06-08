Harman Infinity Sonic B200 soundbar, Infinity Glide 510 headphones launched in India

The company has introduced Infinity Sonic B200 soundbar and Infinity Glide 510 headphones in the country.

Infinity by Harman has today announced the launch of new audio products in India. The company has introduced Infinity Sonic B200 soundbar and Infinity Glide 510 headphones in the country.

The infinity Sonic B200 soundbar comes with a price tag of Rs 17,999, though it is available at an introductory price of Rs 7,299. The Infinity Glide 510 is priced at Rs 3,999, however, the company is offering it at a special price of Rs 1,699. Both the audio products are available for purchase from Amazon and Harman official website.

To start with Infinity Sonic B200, the soundbar comes with a stylish design and it comes with a 160W peak power along with a dedicated wireless subwoofer. It offers two 20W speakers and 40W subwoofer with a total 80W RMS power that the brand claims deliver deep bass providing an incredibly immersive sound for movies, music and even video games. The soundbar comes with Bluetooth connectivity that allows users to connect and pair with any compatible device. The soundbar also offers multiple connectivity options including Aux, USB and optical input.

Coming to the Infinity Glide 150 headphones, it offers a 36mm driver along with dual equaliser that provides enhanced audio experience. Users can switch from normal to bass mode with the touch of a button. The wireless headphones come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and it also supports hands-free calling and it is loaded with voice-assistant integration. The headphones come with 72 hours of playtime and it offers foldable design with soft cushioned earcups. The headphones are available in Black and Blue colour options.