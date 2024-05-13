Hanooman GenAI launched for Free

3AI Holding Limited and SML India have launched Hanooman, a multilingual GenAI platform in 98 global languages, including 12 Indian languages. The platform aims to reach 200 million users in its first year.

Vishnu Vardhan, CEO of SML India, underscored the platform’s potential to revolutionize access to and applications of GenAI in India, particularly for those who are not proficient in English, thereby emphasizing its inclusivity.

Hanooman Usage Charges

Sharing his views on the fee that users will have to pay for using the Hanooman app, Vardhan said to The Mobile Indian, “The tech for Hanooman is powered by 3AI Holding’s Proprietary technology, which allows us to offer our services at a fraction of the cost as compared to our competitors. Currently, we’re offering our platform for free. The subscription model, which will be introduced later, will highlight the cost-effectiveness of Hanooman.”

He added, “Hanooman is a foundational model GenAI platform. With the extensive training we’ve undertaken, we can provide better contextual inferencing and reasoning capability. The processing is also faster, making us more cost and energy-efficient.”

Talking about the app’s USP, he said, “Our key focus remains in India, and we have worked extensively on our Indic language capability across 12 Indian languages now, poised to be 20 later. The Indic language functionality and proprietary technology give us the EDGE on the competition.”

Partnerships

SML India has also announced its partnership with prominent technology leaders and innovators, such as HP, NASSCOM, and Yotta, as part of their launch. Yotta will provide GPU cloud infrastructure through this alliance to strengthen SML India’s operations. Additionally, SML India’s partnership with NASSCOM aims to support AI startups, foster fintech innovation, engage with 3000 colleges, and participate in research programs.

The company has also collaborated with the Government of Telangana and the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) to facilitate seamless translation between English and Telugu, improving accessibility and understanding of crucial documents such as court orders.

Language support

The Hanooman web and App are currently available in 12 Indian languages: Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Sindhi. Hanooman will also support a variety of global languages, such as English, Spanish, Italian, German, Japanese, Korean, and 80 others.

Hanooman offers various services, from casual interactions to complex technical tasks like coding. It aims to serve multiple sectors, including healthcare and education, promising an open-source alternative in the GenAI market while offering enterprise solutions.