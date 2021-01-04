Hammer launches SOLO 3.0 3.0 Truly Wireless Earbuds for Rs 1,899

The Hammer SOLO 3.0 Truly Wireless Earbuds come with an elite wireless design, individual earbuds for left and right.

Hammer has launched Hammer SOLO 3.0 Truly Wireless Stereo in India. The new Hammer SOLO 3.0 earbuds are priced at Rs 1,899 and are available for purchase on the company's website. The product comes in two colours - Black and White.



The Hammer SOLO 3.0 Truly Wireless Earbuds come with an elite wireless design, individual earbuds for left and right. It offers HI-FI True stereo sound with deep bass quality. The listener can connect both earbuds via Bluetooth and they can use them together as well as individually.

This product is made with an auto sensor to turn the earbuds on and off automatically when you open or close the lid of the charging case. The earbuds can also be manually set ON and OFF by the touch sensor button.

The wireless earbuds feature an in-ear ergonomic design with a comfortable fit for all-day wear or while exercising. The device is quick to charge that could last up to 3.5 hours on a single charge. An optimized battery provides 120 hours of continuous play/talk time on a single charge.



Rohit Nandwani, COO, Hammer said, “We are delighted to introduce our first ever long TWS with volume controls. HAMMER SOLO 3.0 TWS is induced with a high quality and an attractive design which definitely will pave its way into being every consumer’s first choice. Besides this, The new Solo 3.0 sets itself apart due to its multifunctional buttons and an inbuilt microphone feature. Looking forward to an amazing response”