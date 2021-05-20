Advertisement

GoZero Mobility launches Skellig Pro E-Bike in India with 70km drive range

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 20, 2021 10:33 am

GoZero Mobility has launched the Skellig Pro E-Bike in India that can ride both on offroad terrains and on wide city roads
GoZero Mobility- a British manufacturer of electric performance bikes has now launched its latest Skellig Pro, a battery operated electric bike which is fit for off roading as well as to drive in the wide city roads. Priced at Rs 34,999, the Skellig Pro is available on both online and offline channels at select outlets.

 

The high powered performance e-bike has been designed in Great Britain and manufactured in India. "A perfect mix of Indo-British craftsmanship, Skellig Pro is in sync with the objective to promote fitness and eco-friendly commuting amongst the public", says GoZero Mobility. 

 

GoZero Skellig Pro boasts an advanced EnerDrive 400 Wh lithium battery pack (2000 cycles). The robust build is supported by a composite mild steel frame with an advanced front suspension fork, coupled with alloy stem handle. Skellig Pro comes with wide 26x2.35 inches tyres for enhanced grip on the road making it a great choice for off roading as well. 

 

The 7-speed gear system along with GoZero prive disc brakes for the front & rear wheels offers a smooth riding experience. It also comes with a GoZero Drive Control Version 4.0 LCD display and a flashlight with a guide-me-home enabled lighting system. 

 

The maximum speed of this model is 25 kmph and powers through for 70 km range in a single charge, which takes around 3 hours to recharge from 0-95%. 

