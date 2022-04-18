GOVO launches GOBUDS 901, GOBUDS 902 earbuds and GOKIXX 651 neckband

GOVO has announced the launch of the GOBUDS 901, GOBUDS 902 under the truly wireless category and the GOKIXX 651 in the neckband category. The variants are currently available for purchase on their website with GOBUDS 902 as Amazon specials and GOKIXX 651 on Flipkart.

GOVO range of products are made available in other leading e-commerce marketplaces like Snapdeal, TataCliq, Nykaa, Nykaa Fashion, and more as GOBUDS, GOCRUSH, GOKIXX and GOBASS variants.

GOBUDS 901 and GOBUDS 902

The GOBUDS 901 and GOBUDS 902 each have a unique and elegant design, an ergonomic fit for continuous linear usage, the company says. They are claimed to offer rich sound with dynamic driver for deep BASS and True audio. They come with Bluetooth 5.0 with up to 30ft of seamless connectivity. The TWS offer a long battery life with up to 20h of nonstop music with Type C Input.

Priced at Rs 2299 and 2499, they are great for listening to music, a companion while working out, or to use while traveling and gaming. In addition, the devices are voice assistant enabled with Siri and Google Assistant support. Further, they have super touch control and malfunction touch controls for ease of use. They come in a premium Aluminum metallic curvy case.

GOKIXX 651

Priced at Rs 1599, the GOKIXX 651 neckband has high-quality CNC, CD polished metallic texture with medical grade Silicon. It comes with HD RICH Sound, Sound Engineered though Listen USA devices. The neckband functions on fast charge for 10min for 10h of music, and battery up to 20 hours. In addition, the neckband offers Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, Passive Noise Cancellation. This wireless neckband can be paired with two different devices at the same time. It is a water & sweat resistance IPX5 and comes with in-built voice assistant support.