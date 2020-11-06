GoPro HERO9 Black goes on sale in India for Rs 49500

The HERO9 Black includes a new 23.6-megapixel sensor that delivers 5K video and 20-megapixel photos, next-generation HyperSmooth 3.0 video stabilization with in-camera horizon leveling, a new front-facing display, a larger rear display, and 30% more battery life.

GoPro announced that its newly launched camera, the HERO9 Black, is available in India from today, 6th November. HERO9 Black will be available in India for Rs 49,500 at retail partners – Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Reliance, Croma and select imaging stores.



GoPro also shared that it has eliminated plastic from HERO9 Black’s packaging and added value by packaging the camera in a high-quality travel case that fits additional mounts and accessories.



The Hero 9 Black boasts an improved 23.6-megapixel sensor which is powered by the GP1 processor. The camera can now capture 20-megapixel stills and can record up to 5K 30fps videos which is quite impressive for an action camera.



GoPro is claiming up to 30 per cent improvement in battery life compared to Hero 8. GoPro has added newer software features which include HyperSmooth 3.0 for improved stabilization. Another great feature of this camera is, it is capable of performing horizon levelling within the camera itself if you select the ‘Linear+Horizon Levelling' option.



The GoPro 9 Black is waterproof up to 10 meters and also supports a single microSD and charges via USB Type-C. The HERO9 Black-compatible Mods also include the Media Mod for HERO9 Black, now with a removable foam windscreen, Display Mod and Light Mod.



Other features of the Hero 9 Black include the HyperSmooth 3.0 with in-camera horizon leveling, HindSight, LiveBurst, Scheduled Capture and Duration Capture. It features removable lens cover and larger speaker for improved audio playback.