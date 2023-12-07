Google’s Pixel Feature Drop: What’s New for Pixel Users?

Google releases new features exclusively for Pixel smartphones every quarter, known as Pixel Feature Drops. The final drop for 2023 is now rolling out to active Pixel smartphones, with the newest Pixel 8 Pro receiving extra special attention. Here are the latest tweaks you can expect on your Pixel soon.

Pixel 8 Pro Exclusive Updates

Video Boost: Google’s flagship smartphone, the Pixel 8 Pro, has received an exclusive update in the latest Pixel Feature Drop for the final quarter of 2023. The update includes a new feature called Video Boost, which uses computational videography techniques similar to the computational photography capabilities already present in Pixels.

However, due to its high computing requirements, Video Boost is a cloud-based process. To use it, users can capture a video, upload it to Google for processing and then download the enhanced version. This feature not only offers expected improvements such as HDR+ and colour enhancements but also introduces Night Sight Video to capture videos in low-light conditions.

Gemini Nano: The Pixel 8 Pro phone is powered by Google’s latest AI system called Gemini Nano. This system enhances various Pixel features, such as the Summarize feature in the Recorder App and Gboard’s Smart Reply. It is worth noting that these improvements take place on the device itself, meaning there is no need for a data connection.

Pixel Feature Drop December 2023: For Most Other Pixels

While the Pixel 8 Pro enjoys exclusive updates, other Pixels, including the Pixel 8 and older models, are not left behind. Here’s a breakdown of the additional enhancements:

Repair Mode: Activate Repair Mode before sending your phone for repair to safeguard your personal data. Technicians can now check the repair status without accessing any private information.

Weather in the Clock App: The Clock app’s World Clock tab now displays live weather updates alongside local time, eliminating the need to switch between apps.

Clean for Receipts: The Camera app introduces a new feature called Clean, utilizing AI to remove smudges and stains when scanning documents like receipts.

Better Passkey Support: Google Password Manager identifies accounts supporting passkeys, simplifying the addition of passkeys with just a few taps.

Night Sight Timelapse (Pixel 8 series only): Capture high-quality timelapse videos in low-light conditions with the Pixel 8 series, surpassing the capabilities of regular Timelapse mode.

Dual Screen Preview (Pixel Fold only): Photographers using the Pixel Fold can now frame shots on the large inner screen while subjects view the action on the outer, smaller screen simultaneously.

Webcam Mode (Pixel 6 and newer): Turn your Pixel phone into a high-quality webcam by connecting it to your computer with a USB cable, rivalling or surpassing the quality of built-in laptop cameras.

More Powerful Call Screen (Pixel 6 and newer): Enhancements to the Call Screen include contextual reply suggestions, giving users more control during incoming calls.

Clear Calling on Tablet (Pixel Tablet only): Pixel Tablet users benefit from Clear Calling, which reduces background noise and enhances speech sounds for optimal call quality.

Spatial Audio on Tablet (Pixel Tablet only): Enjoy an enhanced audio experience with spatial audio support when watching movies or TV shows on your Pixel Tablet.