Advertisement

Google's Pichai open to working with Apple on more projects

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 26, 2020 6:24 pm

Latest News

Both Google and Apple joined hands for the first time to come with exposure notification for COVID-19.
Advertisement

Google chief Sundar Pichai has reportedly said they will be willing to work with Apple on more and more projects. This statement was quoted in a Wired interview, where he even mentioned that "Tim and I decided to exchange notes and speak directly." The first-ever collaboration between Google and Apple was announced last when both the technology giants decided to come up with a contract tracing solution for mobile. This was later renamed to exposure notification and recently rolled out by Apple with its iOS 13.5 version for iPhone users. 

 

And it seems like their first partnership has been quite fruitful, which has prompted Pichai to admit about future collaborated projects in public.“Big companies that work together to serve society are really good for the world. I am open to working with Apple on finding other opportunities, and I had the same feeling as Tim about this, he was quoted saying. 

Advertisement

 

In addition to this, Pichai also shared details about how this partnership became possible and what was done to make the platform interoperable. “Both teams, independently, had started working on technology to support health agencies in their contact tracking work. Both sides quickly realized that for this to work well, it has to be available everywhere. So the Android and iOS engineering teams began to reach out organically." 

 

It's also likely that Google and Apple had to team up for the platform, meant for the entire, since both Android and iOS till date have been unable to work through each other's ecosystem. And to make the tracing platform effective, both these companies had no option, and as Pichai states, had to exchange notes with one another. 

 

The COVID-19 mobile platform is yet to make its way to Android. Still, it's worth pointing out the service which works devoid of access to location data will not work in India, as Indian government has already got the Aarogya Setu app with over 100 million users onboard via Android and iOS devices. 

Tech companies and their take on combating the Coronavirus

Apple, Google contract tracing feature is here but will it work in India?

Latest News from Apple, Google

You might like this

Tags: COVID-19 Sundar Pichai contact tracing Tim Cook Aarogya Setu India Android apps iOS 13.5

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Here's why Zoom wants all users to update their software by 30 May

JioMart service launches but privacy issues raise alarm bells

JioMart goes live across 200 towns in India: Here’s everything you need to know!

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air
New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles

New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles
My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

Latest Picture Story

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies