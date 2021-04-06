Advertisement

Google Workspace storage policies timeline changes to February 2022

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 06, 2021 2:07 pm

Latest News

Google Docs and Sheets will soon count against Drive storage, but the deadline is changing only for Workspace accounts
Advertisement

Google decided late last year that its generosity towards the storage limits on Google Drive had to end and because of that, the company announced that any type of file including docs, sheets, slides, etc created on Google Drive will count towards one's account storage. Now, the company is delaying the implementation of the changes, but only for Workspace users, and that too, temporarily. 

 

In addition to losing out on free unlimited high-quality photo uploads, all files created in Drive will begin counting against your total storage allotment starting June 1st. But, the Workspace and G Suite users have been granted an extension, moving the date ahead for those accounts by almost an year, to February 1st, 2022. 

 

As per Google, this delay will allow the company to provide new admin tools to identify and manage how storage is used and allocated before the policy goes into effect. By February, admins will have the ability to see just how much space Docs and other files are taking up within each individual Drive.

 

Advertisement

Read More: Gmail integrates Google Chat, Rooms within one app, now available for all users

 

This delay in policy means all files made in Drive, including Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms, and Jamboard, won't be counted towards a Workspace account's data quota until next year. Also, this extension doesn't apply to the unlimited high quality photo uploads meaning the Workspace accounts will join the personal Google accounts on June 1st when the high quality uploads start counting towards available storage. 

 

In February of 2022, the same rules that will be applied on Personal users starting June 1st, 2021, will be applied on Workspace and G Suite users as well. 

Google Photos and other services by Google to stop offering free unlimited storage starting 2021

Google Meet free unlimited video calling extended till June

Android collects 20% more data than iOS: Report

Gmail integrates Google Chat, Rooms within one app, now available for all users

Latest News from Google

You might like this

Tags: Google

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Top smartphone battery related myths

Android collects 20% more data than iOS: Report

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies