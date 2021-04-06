Google Workspace storage policies timeline changes to February 2022

Google Docs and Sheets will soon count against Drive storage, but the deadline is changing only for Workspace accounts

Advertisement

Google decided late last year that its generosity towards the storage limits on Google Drive had to end and because of that, the company announced that any type of file including docs, sheets, slides, etc created on Google Drive will count towards one's account storage. Now, the company is delaying the implementation of the changes, but only for Workspace users, and that too, temporarily.

In addition to losing out on free unlimited high-quality photo uploads, all files created in Drive will begin counting against your total storage allotment starting June 1st. But, the Workspace and G Suite users have been granted an extension, moving the date ahead for those accounts by almost an year, to February 1st, 2022.

As per Google, this delay will allow the company to provide new admin tools to identify and manage how storage is used and allocated before the policy goes into effect. By February, admins will have the ability to see just how much space Docs and other files are taking up within each individual Drive.

Advertisement

This delay in policy means all files made in Drive, including Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms, and Jamboard, won't be counted towards a Workspace account's data quota until next year. Also, this extension doesn't apply to the unlimited high quality photo uploads meaning the Workspace accounts will join the personal Google accounts on June 1st when the high quality uploads start counting towards available storage.

In February of 2022, the same rules that will be applied on Personal users starting June 1st, 2021, will be applied on Workspace and G Suite users as well.