Google unveils new Travel Tools to show COVID Advisories

Google is making it easier for you to plan your next trip by showing you COVID Advisories along with other new features

Google has unveiled new travel tools to its search engine that show COVID-19 related advisories for your destination. It is adding more travel restriction details, like whether you’ll need to quarantine upon arrival or provide proof of test results or immunization records.

You can now also track travel advisories or restrictions for your destination and get email updates. If you are signed into your Google account, you can toggle the “Receive an email if this guidance changes" option after which you'll be notified when restrictions are added, lifted or reduced. These updates are country-specific, with state-specific information available in the United States.

The Explore has its own tab on google.com/travel and has been redesigned so you can browse more than just flights. Google says you’ll now see more destinations on the map — including smaller cities and national parks — and if you have a certain type of trip in mind, you can filter out destinations per your interests like outdoors, beaches or skiing.

The next feature can help you decide where to stop along the way ahead of time through the help of Google Maps. "When you visit Google Maps on your desktop computer, enter your starting point and your final destination, and at the top of the map you can choose from different types of places to stop like hotels, parks, campgrounds and rest stops.

Select a specific location and add it as a stop. Once your journey is planned, send the directions to your phone via text, email or the Google Maps app, so you can navigate right from your phone when you're ready to leave", says Google.

If your plans change while you’re en route, you can easily update your journey from your phone by swiping up while navigating to find new stops along the way or to remove previously scheduled stops.