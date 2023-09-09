HomeNewsGoogle to Unveil Pixel 8 Series at Made by Google Event on...

Google to Unveil Pixel 8 Series at Made by Google Event on October 4

Pixel 8 is rumoured to be priced at EUR 874.25 (approximately Rs. 78,400) for the 128GB storage variant

By The Mobile Indian Network
pixel 8 series launch

The date for the upcoming ‘Made by Google’ event has been revealed . Google will be launching 8 series, which includes the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro the event. The event will be held on October 4 at 10:00 am in New York (7:30 pm in India). Along with the new phones, Google will also showcase the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Buds Pro.

Pixel 8 Series Confirmed for India Launch

pixel 8 pro camera

In a positive development for Indian consumers, both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be available in India. It may be recalled that posy 2018 not single mainline series of Pixel has been launched in India. Preorders for these smartphones will commence on October 5.

Google has once again partnered exclusively with Flipkart for the online retail distribution of its Pixel series. Flipkart has been online retail partner for all previous Pixel launches.

Colour Options

pixel 8 pro and pixel 8 colours

The Pixel 8 will be offered in a variety of colour options, including hazel, mint, obsidian, and rose. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro will come in bay, mint, obsidian, and porcelain shades.

Display

pixel 8 pro and pixel 8 display

The Pixel 8 will feature a 6.17-inch 120Hz with a peak brightness of 1,400 nits and a of 427 ppi. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro may sport a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO display.

Camera Enhancements

pixel 8 pro and pixel 8 colour option

The Pixel 8 is rumored to boast a 50-megapixel GN2 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel IMX386 ultra-wide sensor, and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. The Pixel 8 Pro could feature an 11-megapixel front camera and a powerful rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel OIS-enabled primary camera, a 64-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 49-megapixel telephoto lens. Night Sight video capabilities are also expected.

Advanced Processor

pixel 8 pro and pixel 8 processor

Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are anticipated to run on 14 and be powered by a Tensor G3 SoC, representing an upgrade over the previous generation Tensor G2 that powered the Pixel 7 series.

Battery

pixel 8 pro camera

The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to come equipped with a robust 4,950mAh battery with 27W wired support. Meanwhile, the standard Pixel 8 is likely to feature a 4,485mAh battery with 24W wired charging and 12W wireless charging support. It’s important to note that chargers will not be included in the package.

Price: Pixel 8 Series

pixel 8 pro and pixel 8 Battery Specifications

The Pixel 8 is rumoured to be priced at EUR 874.25 (approximately Rs. 78,400) for the 128GB storage variant and EUR 949.30 (approximately Rs. 85,200) for the 256GB storage variant.

The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, could come with a higher price tag, starting at EUR 1,235.72 (approximately Rs. 1,10,900) for the 128GB storage model and EUR 1,309.95 (approximately Rs. 1,17,500) for the 256GB storage model. A 512GB storage variant is reportedly priced at EUR 1,461.24 (approximately Rs. 1,31,100).

Also See:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series launched: Key Features

Indian Pricing Expectations

pixel 8 pro and pixel 8 camera

While European prices may appear steep due to the tax system, it’s worth noting that Indian prices are typically lower. In India, the Pixel 8 is expected to be priced between Rs 60,000 to Rs 65,000. However, these are speculative figures based on leaks and previous launch patterns and should be treated as predictions until official pricing is announced.

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8
  • ChipsetGoogle Tensor G3
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage (GB)128
  • Display6.3-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera10.8MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 12MP
  • Battery4355mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 14

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro
  • ChipsetGoogle Tensor G3
  • RAM (GB)12
  • Storage (GB)128
  • Display6.7-inch, 1440 x 3200 pixels
  • Front Camera10.8MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 48MP + 12MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 14

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.