Advertisement

Google starts testing FLoC in India and other countries

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 31, 2021 4:32 pm

Latest News

Google has started testing FLoC, an alternative to third-party cookies in India and many other countries

 

Google has announced that it is now implementing Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC), that is an essential part of its Privacy Sandbox project for Chrome. FLoC will act as an alternative to cookies, which is used by Google to remember your preferred language, to make the ads you see more relevant to you, to count how many visitors it receives to a page, to help you sign up for its services, to protect your data, and to remember your ad settings.

 

FLoC runs locally on your machine and categorises your browsing behaviour that groups together like-minded users into a cohort. These groupings aren't based on knowing any actual browsing histories; they're simply based on picking random centers in "cohort space" or cutting up the space with random lines.

 

FLoC

 

It will enable users to hide within crowds of people with similar interests and search histories. The cohort enables advertisers to target people based on their interests while maintaining privacy for individual users. Basically, a cohort is a multi-dimensional space that represents the browsing activity of all users.

 

Google is currently testing FLoC in India, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Philippines, and the US and plans to roll out the trial version to other regions eventually. Google is not testing FLoC in the EU because of its General Data Protection Regulations. 

 

FLoC will also not share users browsing data with Google or any other advertiser. The cohort is identified by a special number called FLoC ID, that is the only thing shared when requested by a website. Chrome will also not share cohorts that it thinks are sensitive. So, if users of a cohort are accessing websites with sensitive content such as religious or political content at a high rate, FLoC will not share such data with the advertisers.

 

Google also notes that its own advertising spaces will get the same access to FLoC IDs as third-party advertisers. The search giant will also allow users to voluntarily opt-in to the FLoC trials.

ChromeOS 89 brings Phone Hub, to keep your Android device truly connected to ChromeOS

Google Maps introduces a new road-editing tool along with other new features

Google to bring more Pixel 5A smartphones to India and will increase Pixel inventory in the country

2nd Gen Google Nest Hub announced with Soli-powered ‘Sleep Sensing’

Latest News from Google

Tags: Google

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Apple schedules WWDC conference for June 7, will be an online-only event

Mobikwik data leak biggest in history, 3.5 million users personal data on sale on Dark Web

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies