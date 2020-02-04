  • 13:43 Feb 04, 2020

Advertisement

Google Search now makes it easier to make mobile prepaid recharge in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 04, 2020 1:38 pm

Latest News

The company has revealed that users can now discover, compare and recharge prepaid plans using Google Search.

 

Google has today announced that it is making online mobile prepaid plans easier. The company has revealed that users can now discover, compare and recharge prepaid plans using Google Search. 

 

The company has revealed that users will be available to browse plans across different mobile carriers, compare different offers and make recharge using different payment options. With this, one can search and compare prepaid plans from Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, Jio and BSNL across India.

 

Users need to type mobile recharge or sim recharge on Google Search. Users then need to fill details like mobile number, operator and a list of the available prepaid plans from the relevant carrier will surface. Users can select a plan to view the various recharge offers from mobile payment service providers such as Mobikwik, Paytm, FreeCharge and Google Pay. Users can choose to pay with a mobile wallet or payment service of their choice via the service provider’s website or app. The recharge confirmation page will also help users with relevant customer support information.

 

Meanwhile, Google recently introduced a new TikTok-like application known as Google Tangi. The app is developed by Google’s in-house incubator known as Area 120. The app basically shows short-form video guides and how-to clips. The company has revealed that the app’s name is inspired by the words TeAch aNd GIve and "tangible"—things you can make. 

 

The brand has revealed that it is working with creators to make these kinds of videos. The app shows a 60-second video clip to help users to learn something new. The company has also revealed that users can share a recreation of things they have tried while watching the video on the app with its ‘Try It’ feature. The app is currently available on Apple App Store.

 

Google Translate to offer live transcription on Android soon

Google’s Tangi is short-form video app to help you learn new things

How to use Notes and Doodle features on Google Duo?

Latest News from Google

Tags: Google

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

How to use Notes and Doodle features on Google Duo?

WhatsApp is dangerous app: Telegram CEO

Google’s Tangi is short-form video app to help you learn new things

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies