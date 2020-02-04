Google Search now makes it easier to make mobile prepaid recharge in India

The company has revealed that users can now discover, compare and recharge prepaid plans using Google Search.

Google has today announced that it is making online mobile prepaid plans easier. The company has revealed that users can now discover, compare and recharge prepaid plans using Google Search.

The company has revealed that users will be available to browse plans across different mobile carriers, compare different offers and make recharge using different payment options. With this, one can search and compare prepaid plans from Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, Jio and BSNL across India.

Users need to type mobile recharge or sim recharge on Google Search. Users then need to fill details like mobile number, operator and a list of the available prepaid plans from the relevant carrier will surface. Users can select a plan to view the various recharge offers from mobile payment service providers such as Mobikwik, Paytm, FreeCharge and Google Pay. Users can choose to pay with a mobile wallet or payment service of their choice via the service provider’s website or app. The recharge confirmation page will also help users with relevant customer support information.

Meanwhile, Google recently introduced a new TikTok-like application known as Google Tangi. The app is developed by Google’s in-house incubator known as Area 120. The app basically shows short-form video guides and how-to clips. The company has revealed that the app’s name is inspired by the words TeAch aNd GIve and "tangible"—things you can make.

The brand has revealed that it is working with creators to make these kinds of videos. The app shows a 60-second video clip to help users to learn something new. The company has also revealed that users can share a recreation of things they have tried while watching the video on the app with its ‘Try It’ feature. The app is currently available on Apple App Store.