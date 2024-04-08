Google Search May Get A ‘Short Videos’ Filter, Google App To Get a Gemini Switch

Google seems to be testing a couple of new features for its services including the Google Search and the Google app. For Google Search, there’s a new ‘Short Videos’ filter that’s in the works while for the Google app, there’s a new Gemini AI switch that could be coming soon. Here’s what we know about the two features.

Short Videos Filter In Google Search

According to the finding from Assemble Debug on X (via Piunika Web), Google is working on adding a new filter to Google Search, dubbed ‘Short Videos’. As its name suggests, the filter would essentially allow users to look for short videos related to the subject they are searching for. As of now, there’s no way to search specifically for short videos except when you input those keywords within your search terms.

The addition is likely being made to make short videos more accessible. Google already began indexing TikTok and Instagram videos back in 2021 and its own YouTube Shorts platform will most probably populate the filter. The new ‘Short Videos’ filter joins the Video, Images, News, Shopping, and other search filters on Google. However, it couldn’t be tested as the feature still seems to be in development.

Gemini Switch In Google App

A toggle switch for Gemini (Google’s AI chatbot) is also in development within the Google app. Switching to Gemini within the Google app allows you to initiate interactions with the AI through typing, speaking, or sharing an image. Essentially, you transition from the traditional Google Search and Discover interface to the Gemini interface, which users currently access when they replace the Google Assistant on their device.

It is basically the same method iOS users have for using Gemini right through the Google app. The publication says that this feature is also being finished by Google and may start appearing on Android devices gradually in the upcoming weeks or months. An exact timeline for the rollout of the feature wasn’t shared.