Google Releases the First Update for Pixel Buds Pro 2

It has been months since Google debuted the Pixel Buds Pro 2 but its first update is being released just now. The first update for Pixel Buds Pro 2 brings a couple of new features along with improvements and bug fixes. Here’s everything to know about the new update for Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Google began rolling out firmware version 3.144 to the Pixel Buds Pro 2 a couple of days but it is reaching users in batches. As spotted by 9to5Google, the new update brings a new “Bud return” sound which plays when the earbuds are correctly placed in the case. It’s a quick, subtle ding that confirms proper alignment with the charging pins. This seems to address an issue where users could mistakenly place the buds on the wrong side, with the only previous indicator being difficulty closing the case.

Like the “Other alerts” category which includes sounds for charging start, low battery, pairing success, and errors, this feature can be toggled off. However, the sound itself is quiet and unobtrusive, the publication notes.

The first update for Pixel Buds Pro 2 also brings a new Surroundings slider that has appeared in the Device details page of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 companion app, located just below the Audio Switch setting. It seems to control the amount of ambient sound allowed in, with the accompanying icon changing based on the selected level. However, this feature is only appearing for those users who are running the Android 16 Beta 1 on their Pixel smartphones.

To check for the update, from the Device details/companion app, go to More settings > Firmware update to check if an update is available. The further process is as follows:

Updates will be downloaded to your earbuds the next time you use them with your Pixel or Android 6.0+ devices. This takes about 10 minutes, and during this time you can continue using your Pixel Buds.

If your earbuds and charging case have sufficient charge, the update will begin installing the next time you place your earbuds to the charging case. This also takes about 10 minutes.

It may take multiple attempts for the update to complete. For example, taking your earbuds out of the charging case while it’s being installed may pause the update. However, if any part of the process is interrupted, it will resume at the next opportunity.