Google releases new Assistant features just in time for Mother's Day 2021

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 07, 2021 5:50 pm

Google has released new Google Assistant features just in time for Mother's Day 2021 that can help the entire family in an household
As Mother's Day 2021 arrives this Sunday, Google is releasing new family friendly features on the occasion. The new features include Family Broadcast, Family Bell, a new Story mode, some new games and three new songs as well. 

 

Through the enhanced broadcast feature, users can reach their family wherever they are, and they can respond from any device including from their phones. One can run the broadcast on the newly created Google Family Group and the message will reach even those who are using an iPhone. 

 

The Family Bell feature that was introduced back in August last year, is also now getting an improvement. Currently, the feature was available only for the English language but Google says over the coming weeks, it will be expanding Family Bell to eight new languages, including Dutch, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish. It is now also rolling out the ability to have Family Bells ring across multiple home devices at one time. 

 

Assistant stories

 

Assistant is also getting new stories and games that you can access from a smart display or Android device. Google is partnering up with Pottermore Publishing and Penguin Random House to bring “Harry Potter” and “Who Was?” stories to Google Assistant. To get a full list of all the stories that are available, you can say “Hey Google, tell me a story". You can also play the popular game show “Hey Google, talk to ‘Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?’” on your Nest Hub.

 

Clean up song

 

Google is also introducing a few easter eggs. It released the Handwashing Song last year which really became relevant with the times we are living in where it is essential to wash your hands every now and then to stay away from the COVID virus. This time, Google has created 3 new songs to help kids stay on task and do their chores in the household. You can try saying “Hey Google, Sing the clean up song,” “Hey Google, Sing the go to sleep song” or “Hey Google, Sing the brush your teeth song" to listen to one of the new songs.

