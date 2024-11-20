Google Releases Memory Feature for Gemini to Remember User Preferences

Google has launched a new Memory feature for Gemini so you can ask the AI assistant to remember your preferences for various actions. Google says the feature can be used for Gemini to “provide even more helpful and relevant responses, tailored precisely to your needs.”

Once you tell Gemini to remember something, it will have a memory of your “interests and preferences. “Think of it as giving Gemini a user manual, designed by you.” You can share info and manage info saved with Gemini either through natural conversation or on the dedicated “Saved Info” page.

You remain in control of the information you share, so you can easily view, edit, or delete any of it you’ve shared with Gemini, and Gemini will display when it makes use of your saved info. Define how you want Gemini to interact with you, and it will adapt accordingly, giving you full authority over the information it saves and uses. The Memory feature for Gemini is available in English with Gemini Advanced as part of the Google One AI Premium Plan.

With the feature, you can get more consistent, predictable results without repeating the same details, maintain control over your data, and experience Gemini that seemingly integrates into your workflow.

In related news, Google recently also added file upload support for Gems in Gemini, along with a series of premade Gems that are specific to business uses for Gemini for Workspace add-on subscribers. Google said that Gems in Gemini has “been one of the most used Gemini Advanced features.”

Files serve as source material to help your Gems provide accurate and relevant responses. Referencing your files in your Gems can unlock a new level of customization, such as answering questions based on your files, assisting in content creation, or addressing business needs. Starting in English, this feature is also only available for Gemini Advanced subscribers via Google One and Google Workspace at the moment.