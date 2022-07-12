Google Pixel Buds Pro are coming to India this month

In May of this year, Google introduced a new set of TWS earbuds which are its top-of-the-line earbuds till date and those were the Pixel Buds Pro. Now, the company has officially confirmed that the Pixel Buds Pro are coming to India later this month on the 28th. The Pixel Buds Pro come with features such as Active Noise Cancelling and more.

An Instagram post from the brand has revealed the launch date of the Pixel Buds Pro in India. On a promo post for the Pixel Buds Pro, when a user asked whether he can buy this product in India, the official @madebygoogle replied confirming that the Pixel Buds Pro will be available on July 28, 2022, across 13 countries including India. The reply also revealed that the Buds Pro will be available for pre-order starting July 21 on the Google store. The Buds were officially revealed by Google back in May during the I/O 2022 event.

Pixel Buds Pro Specifications, Features

The Pixel Buds Pro carry beam forming microphones that use noise suppression algorithms trained with machine learning to suppress wind traffic and other background noise. These earbuds pack a custom audio chip that is claimed to deliver power efficiency so users get a playback time of up to 11 hours of seven hours with ANC turned on.

As the buds support Google Assistant built-in, one can use it to translate in 40 languages or ask the assistant to get walking directions, without requiring to use your phone. The charging case has a USB Type-C for wired charging as well as support for Qi wireless charging.

Coming to ANC, the Pixel Buds Pro not only supports that but also include a transparency mode that helps users hear ambient sound easily. Moreover, the buds will also get Spatial Audio support later this year. This makes the Pixel Buds Pro a direct competitor to the Apple Airpods Pro.

The buds also include support for multipoint connectivity to let users connect them with “compatible phones, tablets, laptops, and TVs” simultaneously. Users will also be able to find their Pixel Buds Pro using Find My Device in case they lose the earbud. The Pixel Buds Pro use Bluetooth v5.0 and can also be paired with any Bluetooth v4.0+ device, including Android and iOS devices as well as tablets and laptops.