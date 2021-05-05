Google Pixel Buds A-Series TWS earbuds leaked through official company Twitter account

Google's upcoming Pixel Buds A Series were leaked through a tweet made by the official Android Twitter account

Advertisement

Google is set to release a new set of earbuds called Pixel Buds A-series that will have a design similar to the original Pixel Buds. The buds were accidentally revealed through a tweet by the 'Android' official Twitter account.

The tweet was deleted a few minutes later but was enough to be archived. The tweet revealed that “Pixel Buds A-Series” will offer Fast Pair technology for quick Bluetooth pairing. And the Buds will be compatible with every phone running Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above.

The tweet was first spotted by XDA Developers. This is not the first time when Google has leaked the buds as earlier in April, the company sent out a promotional mail to Google Nest users through which it leaked the design of the upcoming Pixel Buds.

Advertisement

The image shows the earphones in an all-green color, with the interior of the case and inner plastic part also sporting the green color scheme. This green colour hasn't been available for any of the existing Buds by Google. Secondly, the case shown in the picture has the charging LED located towards the top, close to the case lid while this charging light sits at the bottom on the current model.

The Pixel Buds A have also been certified by the FCC website with the model number GPQY2. The listing further suggests the Pixel Buds will arrive with Bluetooth 5.2 and will measure 27 x 20 x 15mm.