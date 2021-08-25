Google Pixel Buds A-Series goes on sale in India

Google Pixel Buds A-series is now up for sale in India. The company has announced a special launch-day price of Rs 8,999. Outside of the launch offers, the Pixel Buds A-Series will be priced at Rs 9,999.

One can also buy at Rs 4,999 when purchased with Pixel 4a during launch week. The new true wireless Pixel Buds were launched last week in India.

The wireless earbuds are available in Clear White colour, at Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Tata Cliq, with more retail outlets to follow.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series Features

The Pixel Buds A-series is packed with custom-designed 12 mm dynamic speaker drivers. They deliver full, clear and natural sound, with Bass Boost for amplifying deep frequencies. The true wireless earbuds also feature a spatial vent that reduces in-ear pressure and keeps the fit comfortable over time.

As per Google’s claims, the battery life can provide up to 5 hours of listening time on a single charge or up to 24 hours using the charging case. Moreover, a quick 15 minutes rest in the charging case provides users up to three hours of listening time. It doesn’t have wireless charging. The earbuds also sweat and water-resistant.

Each earbud connects individually to the main device. They have strong independent transmission power to keep the sound clear and uninterrupted.

The new Google Pixel Buds A-Series sports an Adaptive Sound, which increases or decreases the volume based on the surroundings. This feature proves useful while moving from a quiet interior to a noisy street, or while jogging.

You also get touch sensors on each bud so you can quickly access Google Assistant. Users can get quick hands-free help to check the weather, get an answer, change the volume, or have notifications read to them with a simple “Ok Google.” The buds support the one-tap pairing. They have Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connection with any Android device.