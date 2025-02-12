New Pixel 9a Renders Leave Little to Speculation

A set of new Pixel 9a renders have leaked ahead of next month’s speculated launch which leaves little to the imagination when it comes to the looks of the device. While Pixel 9a renders have already appeared in the past, these renders look official and show us the colour options of the device.

According to Android Headlines’ leak, the Pixel 9a will come in Peony, Iris, Obsidian and Porcelain colours. Further, the new Pixel 9a renders give us a better glimpse at the front bezel which looks as thick as last year’s model, even though it is uniform on all sides. The camera bar is kind of gone and has been replaced with a smaller pill that’s embedded into the back panel of the device.

All the buttons reside on the right side as usual with Pixel devices. The frame of the device is completely flat, same as other devices in the Pixel 9 family. According to leaks, the device will launch on March 19 and will go on sale from March 26. In the US, the device will start at $499 (approx Rs 43,100) for the 128GB model, with the 256GB model going for $599 (approx Rs 51,800), as the leaks suggest. As per Google’s previous launches, the device should arrive in India as well.

According to rumours, the Pixel 9a sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a Resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels, and a 120Hz Refresh Rate. Further, the display gets a 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 2700 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and 430 ppi of pixel density.

The phone is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM. You will get up to 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 15 and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates, and regular Feature Drops.

Pixel 9a comes with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 48MP f/1.7 Samsung GN8 sensor paired with a 13MP f/2.2 IMX712 ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, there is a 13MP f/2.2 Sony IMX712 sensor as well. It should pack a 5100mAh battery with 23W fast wired charging and Qi-certified fast wireless charging at up to 7.5W speeds.