Google Pixel 8: Worth the upgrade from Pixel 7?

Google has just announced its Pixel 8 series and out of the two new smartphones, the Pixel 8 brings a larger and more significant set of changes over its predecessor, the Pixel 7. However, are these changes worth enough to make you upgrade from your Pixel 7 to Pixel 8? Let’s find out.

Google Pixel 8 vs Pixel 7: Should you upgrade?

The new Google Pixel 8 brings a refined design that is more curved on the edges compared to what we saw with Pixel 7. This makes it easier to hold in the hand. What further makes it more grippy is the marginally smaller form factor, where the Pixel 8 sports a 6.2-inches screen compared to the 6.3-inch panel on the Google Pixel 7.

Even though it got smaller, this new screen has updated characteristics over the Pixel 7’s screen. It gets 428 PPI, up to 120Hz Refresh Rate and 1,400 nits peak brightness in HDR content and 2000 nits in outdoor conditions. The updated specifications of the panel make it slightly more sharper and significantly brighter compared to the Pixel 7 screen. Also, this panel can variably set the Refresh Rate between 60Hz and 120Hz compared to a maximum of 90Hz on last year’s model. This would result in a smoother overall usage experience.

Under the hood, the Google Pixel 8 has a more powerful and efficient Tensor G3 processor. In comparison, the Tensor G2 had some heating issues which Google would have likely solved by now. More power means it should be able to handle extreme tasks with ease, such as gaming.

The RAM module has been updated to LPDDR5x RAM which is much faster than what is used in Pixel 7. This will further enable a fluid experience, better App retention, and faster speeds across the board.

Both of them have the same 50MP + 12MP camera setup with the same type of sensors. However, the Pixel 8 gets new software improvements and under the hood enhancements that will likely let it take better pictures in challenging conditions. Next, the Pixel 8 also sports a bigger 4585mAh battery compared to the 4355mAh cell with faster charging speeds as well.

Lastly, the Google Pixel 8 is set to receive 7 Android OS updates while Pixel 7 would get updates for only two more years from now.

All of these upgrades and enhancements make the Google Pixel 8 a worthy upgrade over last year’s vanilla model. So if you feel Pixel 7 is working fine for you, then the need for an upgrade is not required. But if you think the upgrades are compelling enough, we would suggest you to upgrade without a second thought, considering the upgrades the device brings to the table.