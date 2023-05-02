Google Pixel 7A is coming to India on May 11

Google has officially announced that it will be launching its next Pixel A-series device, the Pixel 7A, in India this month on the 11th. The latest Pixel A-series smartphone will be sold in India via Flipkart, similar to other Pixel smartphones launched in the country. The device is expected to debut outside India on May 10.

Google I/O 2023 is scheduled to begin in May 10 where Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 7A. Google has now announced that it will launch the Pixel 7A in India as well, on May 11. Ahead of the smartphone’s debut, it has already been spotted online which has revealed the specifications of the device, as well as its design.

The changes in the Pixel 7A, compared to Pixel 6A, include a new 64MP primary camera accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. The phone is also expected to be powered by a Tensor G2 chipset which has also been used in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro series of smartphones. The upcoming Google Pixel 7a is also expected to sport a new 90Hz display, and wireless charging support.

The device looks similar to the Pixel 7 if we talk of design. Leaks suggest that the Google Pixel 7a will likely launch in Charcoal, Snow, Sea (light blue), and Coral colour options. The light blue colour option has been teased in India also, confirming at least one of the colour options which will be made available in the country.

The Pixel 7a could offer a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support. It should support Facial recognition, have a fingerprint sensor and run on Android 13 out of the box.